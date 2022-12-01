Miguel Tomley ISU MBB

Idaho State guard Miguel Tomley puts up a 3-pointer over a contest from Denver guard Ben Bowen during Friday's game at Reed Gym.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

There are a couple of ways to look at the beginning of Idaho State’s men’s basketball season: 1) Total frustration over what could have been or, 2) Optimism that with just a little bit of luck, the Bengals could be very competitive in what is a very down Big Sky Conference.

In case you haven’t been keeping track, the Bengals have started off the season 2-6, losing four games in row by a combined total of eight points — including two overtime heartbreakers — with three of those games on the road. ISU finally broke a five-game losing streak Wednesday night, winning at the University of Missouri-Kansas City 75-65, offering a bit of hope during what has been a disheartening run of tight losses.

Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) goes to the basket as Idaho State center Kolby Lee (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Idaho State forward Jared Rodriguez shoots a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer during a game against Denver at Reed Gym earlier this season.
 

