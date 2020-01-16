Down for the first time all game and staring another fall-from-ahead loss square in the face, the Idaho State Bengals turned to their experienced shooters.
A Dora Goles 3-pointer broke a 48-48 tie with 5 minutes, 14 seconds to go, and another triple from Callie Bourne a possession later put the Bengals up 54-50 en route to a 65-54 win over Weber State in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday night.
The win, ISU’s first this season in which the game was close in the fourth quarter, snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bengals and brought them back to .500 in the Big Sky Conference at 3-3 (7-8 overall).
“I think it was a game that we needed,” assistant coach Jasmine Stohr said. “It says a lot when you can really relax (in close games) and keep your mentality on the next play or the next action. Those little things add up to big things and that’s what we saw tonight.”
Bourne scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting for ISU. She followed her big 3-pointer by bullying her defender to the rim for a layup and then hitting a step-back jumper from the right wing to put the Bengals up 58-52 and push Weber (3-12, 1-5) to the ropes with 2:22 remaining.
Idaho State then forced the Wildcats into a shot-clock violation and came back with a Tomekia Whitman layup to make the final minute a free-throw party. Goles hit three freebies and Diaba Konate added two to seal it.
Long before that, things looked very hairy for the Bengals, who led for almost the entirety of the first three quarters.
Before the fourth quarter, Weber State never led, and the game was tied three times, at 0-0, 4-4 and 44-44, the latter coming when Ula Chamberlin hit a buzzer-beating 3 for the Wildcats to knot it up going to the fourth.
Idaho State then went down for the first time early in the final quarter when Daryn Hickok converted a layup for a 46-44 lead, sparking unwelcome echoes of ISU’s loss to Southern Utah a week ago. In that one, the Bengals led for most of the second half, including by 12 in the fourth quarter, before the T-Birds stormed back to tie it and win in overtime.
But on Thursday, the largest Weber’s lead got was 48-45. Bourne hit a jumper to cut it to one, and Konate made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it before the big shots from Goles and Bourne.
The win snapped Idaho State’s streak of futility in close games. Before Thursday, the Bengals had lost games by five, six (twice), seven and eight points, with two of those coming in overtime and all of them close late.
Meanwhile, they hadn’t won a game by closer than 18 points.
On Thursday, Idaho State forced 22 turnovers, 15 in the first half, and outshot Weber 48% to 43.9%.
Bourne added a team-high six rebounds to her 26 points, while Goles got into double digits with 10 points. Konate scored seven, tied her career-high with six assists, and had the first turnover-free game of her career.
Carsyn Boswell played a career-high 21 minutes off the bench, scoring six points.
Up next:
Idaho State returns home to host Portland State (9-7, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) at Reed Gym at 2 p.m. Saturday.
IDAHO STATE 65, WEBER STATE 54
Idaho State 19 7 18 21 — 65
Weber State 13 8 23 10 — 54
Idaho State — Bourne 26, Smith 5, Whitman 4, Konate 7, Goles 10, Boswell 6, Moore 4, Oltrogge 3.
Weber State — Chamberlin 8, Graves 4, Watkins 4, Matthews 17, Pentzer 7, Thoms 2, Hickok 6, James 6.