A certain magic hangs in the air when Brayden Parker gets going. He isn’t the most athletic, a 6-foot-8 Idaho State power forward whose back-to-the-basket game belongs in a bygone era, so when he starts filling it up, when he becomes a stone wall on defense, he pulls eyes onto him like he’s wearing a magnet under his jersey.
On Saturday night, he might have put another one on the rim. Parker torched St. Thomas’ defense for a career-high 28 points — on a spotless 11-for-11 shooting mark — plus nine rebounds and four blocks. Invite an alien down from Mars and they’d be able to tell he was the Bengals’ best player in this one. He was hot on offense. He was everywhere on defense.
For ISU, the only problem was this: Parker’s game so perfectly captured Idaho State’s 76-70 loss. The Bengals played some of their best offense of the season. They limited turnovers. They rebounded well. They cleaned up so many of the errors that have doomed them to this 3-8 start to the season.
“That should be good enough to win a lot of games,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said.
The one spot the Bengals missed came on defense. They lost because they failed to locate the Tommies’ shooters, who made 8 of 17 from deep, a scintillating 47%. St. Thomas shot 50% from the floor. Five different players sprayed home triples. They found themselves open under the basket so often you might wonder if the Bengals became dazed and confused, like they had seen a ghost.
But for ISU, which returns to action next Saturday at Washington, that’s what makes this loss frustrating. The only spooky part about its game was its defense.
“We had a pretty specific game plan in our scouting in regards to how we wanted to guard them,” Looney said, “and I thought, especially Riley Miller, we gave him too many open looks early in the game.”
That they did. Miller splashed three treys. Will Engels hit two. Kendall Blue, Ben Nau and Andrew Rohde each supplied one. Add that up and you get this, an eruption, an explosion, whatever phrase you’d like to use to rephrase the obvious: The Tommies were hot from deep, and the Bengals didn’t defend them particularly well.
Before we move on: For ISU, this isn’t the disastrous loss it might seem like. St. Thomas is a nice team, with legit shooters and post presences on the roster. The Tommies play at the Division I level. Back in 2020, they moved up from Division III for being, and this is true, too good.
Anyway, what we can’t forget is Parker’s game. It wasn’t just his efficiency — his 11-for-11 mark would be a school record for most makes without a miss, though after the game, there was some uncertainty about whether he had misfired one that scorers had missed — and it wasn’t just his defense, which was outstanding for a man with the size to, as Looney said, “be an elite left tackle in football.”
Really, it was how dovetailed timely offense with sturdy defense, turning in one of his best games in the orange and black laundry. The Bengals have now played two games without starting center Kolby Lee, whose wrist is in a brace — “We still don’t know exactly what the issue is. His follow-up appointment is on Monday,” said Looney, who added that Lee first suffered the injury in the team’s loss to Denver on Nov. 18 — so they needed a little more from their other forward.
Parker supplied that and about 12 helpings more. On one occasion, he sent back a St. Thomas fadeaway jumper, leaping forward to stifle the ball. On another, Courtney Brown Jr. caught a pass at the rim and tried to slam one over Parker, who calmly sent it back. Replay shows Parker might have gotten more arm than ball, but hey, those happen from time to time. Parker will take it.
“The blocks are coming. They’re coming,” Parker said with a laugh. “Luckily I got them. You gotta just time it well.”
Parker did so much well. The trouble for his team was it didn’t lead to a win.
Idaho State forward Jared Rodriguez just came out of the game with what looks like a right leg injury. He was on the sideline going for a loose ball, where this happened.
Rodriguez leaves with apparent foot/leg injuryLate in the first half, ISU starting forward Jared Rodriguez was on the sideline, going for a loose ball. St. Thomas guard Ryan Dufault went for it too, but he went low, squeezing Rodriguez’s foot under his weight. Rodriguez, unable to put any weight on that foot, left the game with the help of trainers.
After the game, Looney had no update on Rodriguez’s status. If he has to miss any time, it would add up to a significant loss for the Bengals, who would be missing one of their best shooters. He is shooting 39% from deep this season.
{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”}Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.{/div}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.