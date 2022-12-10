A certain magic hangs in the air when Brayden Parker gets going. He isn’t the most athletic, a 6-foot-8 Idaho State power forward whose back-to-the-basket game belongs in a bygone era, so when he starts filling it up, when he becomes a stone wall on defense, he pulls eyes onto him like he’s wearing a magnet under his jersey.

On Saturday night, he might have put another one on the rim. Parker torched St. Thomas’ defense for a career-high 28 points — on a spotless 11-for-11 shooting mark — plus nine rebounds and four blocks. Invite an alien down from Mars and they’d be able to tell he was the Bengals’ best player in this one. He was hot on offense. He was everywhere on defense.

Austin Smellie ISU MBB

Idaho State forward Austin Smellie surveys the defense during Saturday's game against St. Thomas at Reed Gym.

