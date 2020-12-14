POCATELLO — Callie Bourne isn't the highest scorer for the Idaho State women's basketball team. She doesn't bring the ball up or have plays called for her or make too many highlight reels.
But anything that needs doing on a basketball court, Bourne can do, and that's why she's one of ISU's most important players.
"It's really hard to get her off the floor, because she does so many things and she's so smart," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "She's an offensive threat, but she's also a great rebounder. You put her on the floor and she's going to dive on the floor and take a charge. Having someone who can do a lot of different things and is smart makes a difference on how smoothly things go."
Bourne showed that again on Monday with an all-around performance, flirting with a triple-double before settling for merely a double-double — 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals — as the Bengals held off a shorthanded but feisty Northern Colorado team to open Big Sky Conference play with a 74-67 win at Reed Gym.
The Australian power forward/point guard/everything-in-between had five points, five rebounds and four assists at halftime. Her final stat line ended up being only the second-closest brush with a triple-double she's had in just four games this season, after a nine-point, 14-rebound, seven-assist performance at Nebraska.
"I just play my hardest," Bourne said. "We know that Dora (Goles) and Estefi (Ors) are good shooters, and Diaba (Konate) is a good driver, so we all kind of know our roles. I'm a bit more of a hustle player, I'll get the rebounds for them, I'll try to get them open, and I'll be aggressive when my opportunity to score is there."
Idaho State led nearly the entire way against Northern Colorado, taking a 5-4 lead a minute-and-a-half into the game on an Estefania Ors 3-pointer and never surrendering it — but the Bengals never got much breathing room either.
Northern Colorado, which was missing three starters, including key scorer Alexis Chapman, cut the lead to five and then six points multiple times in the fourth quarter. But ISU always had an answer, whether it came from Bourne, Diaba Konate — who had back-to-back layups with under four minutes to go — or Dora Goles, who made a dagger layup to push the lead back to eight with just over a minute to go and then closed things out at the free-throw line.
"Northern Colorado surprised us with a few things here and there, switching defenses," Sobolewski said. "They did a lot of things they didn't do in their first four games defensively, showing different zones — triangle-and-two, tandem-and-three. Even more so in the second half, but I'm glad we still figured it out."
Goles led Idaho State with 15 points, adding five rebounds and four assists.
Ors had 13 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Konate added 12 to give ISU four scorers in double figures.
Alisha Davis had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Northern Colorado, but after a 10-point first quarter, ISU was able to keep her in check the rest of the way by sending hard double teams whenever she caught the ball in the post.
"She's not someone you can just guard one-on-one," Sobolewski said. "She's too good to just try to cover with one person, and she did a good job in the first half with some drives from the perimeter that hurt us. But we figured it out, and we did well enough."
Idaho State (3-1, 1-0) and Northern Colorado (1-4, 0-1) will play each other again Wednesday at Reed Gym.
Here are three other things we saw from the win for the Bengals.
ORS GAINING CONFIDENCE
Ors made three 3-pointers on three attempts in the first eight minutes of the game, a splashy start for the Spanish sharpshooter, and finished with a season-high 13 points. She hasn't missed much of a beat coming off a knee injury that ended her season a year ago — she's reached double-figure scoring in three out of four games so far — but it was impressive to see Ors' confidence. It was also a good reminder that, even if she never gets back to 100% and doesn't do much else on the floor — she didn't Monday, with four rebounds, one assist and one steal — Ors will be, at worst, one of the top 3-point specialists in the Big Sky. After Monday's performance, she's shooting 12 of 25 (48%) from deep in four games this year. Accuracy and volume — that's checking both boxes.
"At practice, she doesn't miss when we do shooting drills," Bourne said. "It's incredible to see her shoot the way she does, so in a game, you just know that she's confident and it's going in. She's smart, I love playing with her, her passing, her effort. She loves to win as well. I'm so happy she's back and loving it again."
ROTATION GETTING SHORTER
In ISU's first conference game — the first one that counts, by many measures — Sobolewski tightened up his rotation. Goles, Bourne, Konate and Ors all played at least 29 minutes, with Goles and Bourne over 30. Tomekia Whitman's 13 minutes were the next-most among perimeter players. Northern Colorado succinctly proved the point about how important those four are to ISU by going on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter without any of Bourne, Goles or Konate on the floor for the Bengals.
"I think it was more of a conscious thing," Sobolewski said. "(Those four) are our older players, they're our more experienced players, for the most part, so they need to be out there when it's a close game."
After sitting Goles for the entire second quarter with two fouls in ISU's last game at Kansas State, Sobolewski put Konate back out on the floor less than halfway through the second quarter Monday in a similar situation. More than the minutes distribution, that shows that he knows how important conference games are — and who gives him the best chance of winning them.
BACK-AND-FORTH BIGS
After Ellie Smith started last game against Kansas State, Delaney Moore hopped off the bench to join the starters Monday night. So far, the two have alternated starts at the center position for ISU, and Sobolewski said that will continue.
"We've decided to alternate them," Sobolewski said. "They've both developed and done a great job, they both deserve to play a lot. They're about evenly productive. I thought that Delaney did a great job of making some growth and making some improvements this summer — not that Ellie didn't. ... They both deserve to start, so we're going to alternate them."
IDAHO STATE 74, NORTHERN COLORADO 67
Northern Colorado 20 14 13 20 — 67
Idaho State 21 20 16 17 — 74
Northern Colorado — Simental 10, Davis 16, Whyte 16, Finau 1, Wiggins 2, Wikstrom 8, Garnett 5, Soos 9.
Idaho State — Goles 15, Bourne 14, Ors 13, Konate 12, Moore 6, Smith 4, Whitman 4, Boswell 3, Oltrogge 3.