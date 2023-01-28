Callie Bourne wore a confused expression as she jogged off the court. She held up four fingers, looking around quizzically, wondering who had miscounted her fouls. The answer was nobody. As the game clock ticked close to five minutes to play, her Idaho State team five points away from erasing an 18-point deficit against rival Idaho, Bourne had just fouled out.
In years past, Bourne’s disqualification wouldn’t have spelled doom for the Bengals, not in the seasons when they had more veterans than they knew what to do with. Idaho State no longer lives in that universe, though, which is a huge reason why Idaho hung on for a 68-61 win on Saturday afternoon. The Bengals drew within four on two different occasions in the fourth quarter, but without the engineer of their operation on the floor, they could not complete the comeback.
“It's just different because she's our leader right now,” said ISU freshman Kacey Spink, who logged seven points and 13 rebounds in the loss. “When we're transitioning back, she'll help out with finding our man, or even if there's a dead ball, she'll say, hey, you read that screen wrong, and this is how we can do better on offense. So just the little things that she helps us with.”
Bourne didn’t even have a particularly memorable game, at least not on offense. She scored 15 points on 22 shots. Offense was in short supply for her and the Bengals, who shot just 32% from the floor, a ghastly showing from an inexperienced bunch. That’s the thing about Bourne, though: She’s one of the few holdovers from ISU’s recent squads, and as a graduate of head coach Seton Sobolewski’s intricate offense, she provides so much for her club — even when her shot isn’t falling.
For the Bengals, who have now lost six straight, the problem was that none of them were. Spink made 3 of 12 shots. Bourne hit 6 of 22. Three of ISU’s reserves, Bridee Burks and Martyna Kowalska and Mia Flor, combined to miss all 10 of their shots. Thing is, they weren’t chucking up step-back 3s, weren’t trying acrobatic layups that would make Kyrie Irving blush. They might get benched if they did. Sobolewski actually liked his group’s shot selection, at least most of it.
“We gotta get some shots to go down. We gotta shoot a little bit better,” Sobolewski said. “We got to finish a little bit better.”
To Sobolewski, though, his team had bigger fish to fry. The biggest one was Ashlyn Wallace, Idaho’s 5-foot-6 guard who almost single-handedly ballooned her team’s lead to double-digits. The lefty torched the Bengals (8-12, 3-6 Big Sky) for a career-best 25 points on 6-for-8 shooting from distance. On one sequence, at the end of the third frame, she curled around a screen on the perimeter, let ISU guard Sydney Bevington fly by, reset her feet and drained another triple — pushing the Vandals’ lead to 14.
Those kinds of plays best captured the Bengals’ problems on defense. Idaho rosters what feels like a thousand players like Wallace, guards and forwards alike who never feel hesitant to let it fly. Freshman Rosa Smith hit four treys. Tiana Johnson hit two. Sydney Gandy and Sarah Brans connected on one each. All told, Idaho sank 12 long balls, and good luck winning when you let your opponent do that.
“We're a young team, and they're a shooting team. They love shooting,” Bourne said. “That's what they're all about, and we’re more about defense.”
“It's a lot of chasing, a lot of running,” Spink added. “But the thing about a shooting team is that means a lot of rebounds, too. We're a good rebounding team, so I think that helped us. We had a lot more rebounds than they did. So we got a lot more possessions.”
That they did. The Bengals put up 72 shots. The Vandals posted 51. That’s a difference of twenty-one shots. Before this game, if you told Sobolewski his team would end up with that many more chances, he probably would have felt good about his group’s chance of winning. That’s where the inexperience comes back to hurt the Bengals, though.
For example: ISU snared 19 offensive rebounds, which is a remarkable total. The issue was they couldn’t always turn those into good second shots.
“That is the problem,” Sobolewski said. “Like, an experienced player knows, ‘hey, I can't make this. This is not a good shot for the team. So I'm gonna take it out.’ These guys, they wanna win so bad that I think sometimes they take some tough shots. They're playing hard. They’re doing the right thing. Their hearts are in the right place. They're just still learning how to control that.”
That has become clear as this season marches on. The Bengals will return to action next Saturday, on the road against Weber State, which earned its first conference win this weekend. That profiles as a winnable game for ISU. With Bourne in the fold, the Bengals will like their chances.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
