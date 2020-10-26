BOISE — It only took one game for the Boise State football team to get back in the Top 25.
The Broncos checked in at No. 25 in the Associated Press Poll Sunday after a convincing 42-13 win over Utah State in their season opener Saturday night.
It’s the 19th-consecutive year Boise State has appeared in either the AP or Coaches polls at some point during the season. The streak dates back to the 2002 season.
Boise State didn’t receive a single vote in last week’s poll, primarily because most voters weren’t ranking teams until they played a game. But they made the jump all the way into the poll Sunday, and will look to begin moving up from No. 25 next week.
Four teams from the Group of 5 are ranked ahead of the Broncos including Cincinnati (No. 7), Marshall (No. 19), Coastal Carolina (No. 20) and SMU (No. 22).
Boise State travels to Air Force Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff before returning for a monster showdown at Albertsons Stadium with No. 11 BYU on Friday, Nov. 6.