BOISE - The Boise State athletics department has started the process of bringing student-athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts.
Starting Monday, any football and women's soccer player that passes a COVID-19 screening, a movement screening and a physical will be allowed to participate in voluntary workouts and use athletic facilities.
Boise State announced its plans on Saturday to bring student-athletes and teams back in phases, starting with football and women's soccer. The NCAA and Mountain West previously announced it was OK to resume voluntary workouts, but Boise State had been quiet on its timeline and plan.
Some football and soccer players started the testing process last week, according to the release, and those that were cleared will begin voluntary workouts on Monday.
Additional football and soccer players, as well as other fall sport athletes, will undergo the required tests this week and, if cleared, will start workouts and use of the facilities on Monday, June 15.
Men's and women's basketball, as well as the other Olympic sports, will follow in the coming weeks.
The release says student-athletes will continue to undergo 'daily health screenings' after being cleared to participate in workouts.
All coaches and staff members will also take a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus.
"Student-athletes, coaches and staff will follow physical distancing and other guidelines from federal, state and local public health officials and medical advisors while on campus," the release said. "Should anyone test positive, that individual will follow the advice of healthcare providers before returning to campus."
No Boise State athletic team has practiced or held workouts since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March.