Big Sky Conference officials released the 2020 volleyball preseason coaches' poll Wednesday morning, revealing a 10th-place prediction for Idaho State.
Reigning champions Northern Colorado (100) have been selected as the unanimous favorite to win the conference in 2020. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team. Northern Arizona (86) received a first-place vote while tying for second place with Weber State (86).
Montana State (69) finished just ahead of Sacramento State (64) for fourth and fifth place, respectively. Idaho (50) earned a sixth-place prediction.
Portland State (40) and Montana (40) are head-to-head for a seventh-place seat while Southern Utah (38) finished ninth.
Idaho State (19) and Eastern Washington (13) rounded out the poll.
In head coach Sammi Stuart's second year, Idaho State welcomes 10 letter winners and four starters back to the court and looks forward to five newcomers joining the program.
2020 Volleyball Preseason Coaches' Poll
1. Northern Colorado (10) 100
T2. Northern Arizona (1) 86
T2. Weber State 86
4. Montana State 69
5. Sacramento State 64
6. Idaho 50
T7. Portland State 40
T7. Montana 40
9. Southern Utah 38
10. Idaho State 19
11. Eastern Washington 13