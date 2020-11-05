The Big Sky Conference announced spring schedules for both soccer and volleyball Thursday morning, following the cancellation of both sports’ fall seasons by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soccer will play a nine-game schedule starting on March 12, although Idaho State has a bye to begin the season.
The Bengals will instead begin play by hosting Weber State on March 14 and Northern Arizona on March 19. On March 21, ISU hosts Southern Utah before going on the road to face Sacramento State on March 26 and Portland State on March 28.
Idaho State returns home to host Montana on April 2 and Northern Colorado on April 4. On April 9, the Bengals play at Idaho before finishing the season at Eastern Washington on April 11.
Soccer will not have a conference tournament this year, with the regular-season winner being crowned the conference champion instead.
“We have made the most out of the fall and very much look forward to competing this spring,” head coach Debs Brereton said. “The team has improved dramatically since August and their commitment to excellence is outstanding. Even without games to relish this fall, their eagerness and excitement to grow together has been a delight.”
The season will be the first for the Bengals on the newly-renovated Davis Field. Game times will be announced closer to the season.
Volleyball will play a 16-game conference schedule, with teams playing two games per weekend against the same opponent either home or away to reduce travel costs.
The Bengals open conference play by hosting Montana on Jan. 24 and 25 before heading to Sacramento to face Sacramento State on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. ISU returns home to host Idaho on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.
Idaho State will have a bye weekend before facing Montana State in Bozeman on Feb. 21 and 22. The Bengals host Northern Colorado on Feb. 28 and March 1 before heading to Cedar City to face Southern Utah on March 7 and 8.
On March 14 and 15, ISU hosts Weber State before finishing the season on the road against Portland State on March 21 and 22.
The conference tournament will be held March 31 through April 2 in Greeley, Colorado. Due to COVID concerns, only the top eight teams will go.
Sunday games will be played at 2 p.m. and Monday games will be played at 6 p.m.