The Big Sky Conference released an updated spring football schedule today, with Idaho State scheduled to play Weber State to open and close its six-game slate.
The Bengals are one of eight teams still committed to playing a conference schedule in the spring after multiple opt-outs in the past few weeks forced the Big Sky to re-work its original spring schedule.
The conference kept to a six-game format, with bye weeks for every team after the third and sixth games. The bye weeks could be used for makeup games in the event of cancellations.
Idaho State will open at home on Feb. 27 against Weber State.
The Bengals’ full schedule is below.
IDAHO STATE SPRING 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Feb. 27 vs. Weber State
March 6 at Southern Utah
March 13 vs. Eastern Washington
BYE
March 27 at UC Davis
April 3 vs. Idaho
April 10 at Weber State
BYE