The Big Sky Conference released its six-game spring football schedule Wednesday morning.
Teams will open play on Feb. 27, with two conference-wide bye weeks on March 20 and April 17 that will be used to reschedule games in the event of COVID cancellations.
Idaho State opens with two rivalry games at home, as the Bengals host Weber State on Feb. 27 and Idaho on March 6.
ISU then plays on the road at Southern Utah heading into the first bye week.
After the bye week, the Bengals play at Northern Colorado, host UC Davis, and travel to Montana State to end the season.
The conference made an effort to have teams that play in a dome, like Idaho State, and warm-weather teams, like UC Davis and Cal Poly, open the season at home when the weather is likely to be worse.
Like ISU, Northern Arizona and Idaho, the other two conference teams that play in a dome, have two of their first three games at home, as do Cal Poly and UC Davis.
The conference will play with 12 teams in the spring after Sacramento State opted out.
Big Sky teams will not be allowed to play non-conference games in the spring. Idaho State was originally scheduled to play New Mexico, Fresno State and Northern Iowa before the fall season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.