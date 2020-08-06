Idaho State won't play football this fall.
The university announced its plans in a press release shortly after the Big Sky Conference officially said Friday morning that all conference games are postponed to the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, it's unclear whether conference teams have a path towards playing non-conference games in the fall, but Idaho State preempted that debate with its press release.
"Idaho State will not play its previously scheduled conference and non-conference football games this fall," the release said. "...We are working to arrive at agreements with schools for the non-conference games to address the missed games in future seasons."
The announcement capped a wild few days of speculation and reports over what the Big Sky would decide to do with its fall season.
Sources told the Idaho State Journal late Thursday that the Big Sky Conference football season was being postponed until the spring.
The Big Sky confirmed the move in a press release Friday morning.
"Due to continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Big Sky Conference is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021," the conference's press release said. "The conference’s Presidents’ Council convened Thursday and voted to move forward in this manner."
Conference teams, including Idaho State, will play an eight-game conference schedule in the spring.
In the press release, the Big Sky said that non-conference play, which could still take place this fall, is still pending review, and also states that it supports the NCAA moving the FCS playoffs to the spring.
"This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "We will now shift our attention to doing everything within our power to provide our football student-athletes and coaches with a conference schedule and a championship opportunity in the spring. We already have begun actively engaging our fellow FCS conferences and the NCAA to join us then for what will be a unique opportunity to return to competition and compete for an FCS championship."
In late July, the conference pushed back the starting date for fall Olympic sports — volleyball, soccer and cross country — to Sept. 18, and for golf to Sept. 14.
In the press release, the conference stated that "other Big Sky sports that compete in the fall will continue to be reviewed with a final determination made at a later date."
Idaho State football had been scheduled to open its fall camp — which had already been pushed back once — on Friday.
In its press release, Idaho State said that season-ticket holders will be offered a full refund, or have the option of applying their payment to a spring schedule.
The university also said that high school football teams will not be allowed to play at Holt Arena this fall. Holt is the traditional home field for the three Pocatello schools — Highland, Century and Pocatello — and also hosts Idaho state playoff games.
It's unclear as of now where the high schools will play instead.