The Big Sky Conference has announced its 2021 softball conference schedule, featuring seven teams playing 18 conference games over seven weeks.
“Our team is just excited to get back on the field and compete against outside teams given the long COVID break,” Idaho State head coach Cristal Brown said. “We’ve been putting in the work and can’t wait to see the results.”
The ninth season of Big Sky softball will begin on Friday, March 26, and conclude on Saturday, May 8. The schedule includes one open week for each team. Every team will play three opponents at home and three opponents on the road with one open week.
The Bengals kick off the season against reigning conference champions Weber State on March 26-27 in Ogden, Utah. On April 2-3, Idaho State hosts Southern Utah before having its bye weekend April 9-10. ISU will head to Portland, Oregon, on April 16-17 to take on Portland State before returning home to host Montana on April 23-24.
On April 30 through May 1, the Bengals head to Sacramento, California, to face Sacramento State. Idaho State will finish conference play at home against Northern Colorado on May 7-8.
The top four teams in the standings at the end of the regular season will advance to the double-elimination Big Sky Conference Tournament hosted by Weber State, the 2019 conference champions, from May 13-15. The tournament champion will earn the Big Sky’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA tournament field will include 64 teams with 32 automatic qualifiers and 32 at-large selections. The NCAA Women’s College World Series will be held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City from June 3-9.