A week after pushing the fall football schedule back to the spring, the Big Sky Conference did the same to all of its fall sports, announcing in a press release Thursday morning that "due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Big Sky Conference is postponing all competition for its fall sports to spring 2021."
The move affects cross country, soccer and volleyball, as well as the fall, non-championship seasons for softball, tennis and golf.
Conference athletic directors recommended the move before the Big Sky's Presidents' Council met Wednesday to confirm it.
“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the press release.
As with football, the Big Sky is pushing to move NCAA championships to the spring as well.
“Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then," Wistrcill said in the release.
The conference also confirmed that Big Sky schools will not be able to play non-conference football games this fall. Although the Big Sky pushed its conference schedule to the spring last week, some schools, like Idaho, were planning to explore playing non-conference games this fall. Thursday's announcement ends those plans.
Previously, the conference had pushed the start date for volleyball, soccer and cross country back to Sept. 18 and made adjustments to schedules in an effort to mitigate the effects of the pandemic while still having a season.
Conference teams in fall sports may continue with workouts and other athletic activities at their own discretion.
Idaho State's volleyball team was scheduled to start practice Friday.
With no fall sports, winter sports — men's and women's basketball and men's and women's indoor track and field — are now on the clock. The conference said that decisions regarding those sports will be made at a later date.