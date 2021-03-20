NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND
NO. 13 IDAHO STATE VS. NO. 4 KENTUCKY
Sunday, March 21 | Noon MST | Alamodome | San Antonio, Texas | Broadcast: ESPN | Live blog: idahostatejournal.com | Live tweets: @AndrewH202
Scouting the Wildcats
By getting up to a No. 13 seed, Idaho State avoided the true national powers — the South Carolinas, UConns and Baylors who have a legitimate chance at a national title.
Even in a wide-open year, few pundits have Kentucky in that tier of teams — but the Wildcats are still immensely talented.
Everything begins and ends for Kentucky with junior guard Rhyne Howard, who’s one of the best 10 players in the country by any measure.
We’ll mention Howard’s copious statistics and accolades later, but for now just consider her a player unlike any Idaho State has seen this season — a devastating three-level scorer. Shooter, driver, tough shotmaker, good passer, and all that in a 6-foot-2 package — there really aren’t many ways to stop Kentucky’s top player, who’s still in contention for the national player of the year award.
With one year of eligibility left, Howard gives first-year head coach Kyra Elzy a player who could lift Kentucky into that title-contending stratosphere, and the good news for Elzy is that most of the supporting cast is young as well.
Second-leading scorer Chasity Patterson is a senior, but the only other players leaving Kentucky after this season are rotation forwards Keke McKinney and Tatyana Wyatt.
Despite being listed at 5-foot-5, Patterson is a crucial piece for Kentucky, leading the team in steals as well. A natural point guard, she moved off the ball more at the end of the season to accommodate Tennessee transfer Jazmine Massengill, who started six of Kentucky’s final seven games after not starting all season.
Massengill had a sparkling 2.5 assist-to-turnover ratio, and Kentucky is overall one of the most cautious teams with the ball in the country.
Redshirt sophomore Dre’una Edwards is UK’s best post threat, with 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, but the Wildcats prefer to attack from the perimeter instead of with postups — something that might play into ISU’s hands, as the Bengals are ill-equipped to guard dominant post players.
What people are saying about the Bengals
Idaho State got some national press Thursday, when no less prestigious an outlet than the New York Times identified the Bengals as one of six potential teams that could pull a first-round upset.
In fact, the Bengals were the first team mentioned in the article.
"Here’s a wacky pick, because we can’t just pick No. 9 seeds over No. 8 seeds,” the NYT’s Marisa Ingemi wrote. “The Bengals went 22-3 this season, including a whopping 84-49 win over Idaho in the Big Sky championship.
”They allow just 59.2 points per game, and keeping that number around there would be key; Kentucky — which averages 79 points — did not lose a game this season where it scored at least 59 points.”
Here’s what some other outlets have been saying about the Bengals and their chances.
ESPN’s Charlie Creme ranked the Bengals 53rd out of 64 teams in the tournament field, saying “The Bengals head to their first NCAA tournament since 2012 playing their best basketball of the season after blowing out rival Idaho in the Big Sky championship game.”
In a best-case scenario, Creme says, “that momentum and their typical balanced scoring makes them competitive until the final minutes. Idaho State’s first-round loss is the closest the program has ever been in four tournament games.”
538’s March Madness prediction model gives Idaho State a 14% chance of beating Kentucky in the first round and a 3% chance of making it to the Sweet 16.
At kentuckysportsradio.com, Zack Geoghegan focused on rebounding in his preview, saying “Kentucky can head into the second round of the tournament relatively easily if they fight hard on the glass. If they don’t, it could be a long Sunday afternoon.”
The Bengals returned to the top 10 of the final collegeinsider.com mid-major poll, which was released on Tuesday, moving up from 13th to 10th. All the teams ahead of the Bengals are also in the NCAA Tournament, except for No. 5 Cal Baptist, which won the WAC Tournament but is ineligible to participate in the NCAAs this year.
Three wins that should have ISU feeling good about the matchup
Dec. 12 at Kansas State — Unlike in previous years, the Big Sky Conference in 2020-21 wasn’t dominated by teams with efficient, high-usage perimeter scorers like Northern Colorado’s Savannah Smith or Idaho’s Mikayla Ferenz. Idaho and Montana State, the other teams at the top of the conference, were relatively balanced. That’s left the Bengals without much frame of reference for going against a player like Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, who averaged 20.7 points, 25th in the nation, on over 16 field-goal attempts per game. Nobody else on the Wildcats was at over 10 shots per game. ISU’s best comparison for playing a high-level, high-usage wing scorer like Howard likely came in the Bengals’ non-conference win over Kansas State when, with star post Ayoka Lee out injured, K-State wing Christianna Carr shot 18 times. Carr made nine of those 18 shots, including 5 of 10 3-pointers, for a game-high 24 points. Along the way, she showed off many of the same skills that Howard will bring to the table, making stepbacks, contested jumpers and tough mid-range shots — things that a lot of Big Sky guards simply don’t have in their bag consistently. But Carr also turned the ball over four times and had just one assist, and — most importantly — no other K-State player scored more than seven points in ISU’s 65-50 win. Stopping Howard will be a tall task. Making sure they stop Kentucky’s other players will help keep the Bengals in the game.
Jan. 29 at Grand Canyon — Some people scratched their head when ISU scheduled the Antelopes — a team that finished 18-7 and went all the way to the WAC championship game — in the middle of a COVID-enforced break when the Bengals’ Big Sky series against Southern Utah was canceled. Why not schedule a pushover NAIA team instead of risking a loss — and, more importantly, starters potentially playing stressful minutes in a close game? But the experience against GCU may be one of the biggest things helping Idaho State going into a matchup against Kentucky. Unlike the Lopes, the Wildcats don’t play the entire game in a full-court pressure defense, but against an underdog like ISU, Kyra Elzy’s team likely wants to achieve a similar goal — speeding the game up, forcing turnovers and creating a lot of possessions. That could mean that the Bengals will see some intense half-court traps and maybe even a press for a few possessions at a time, and they’ll have to keep their cool. Contrary to Kentucky, which has an athleticism advantage and will want to run and get quick shots, ISU is at its best when the Bengals are under control and patiently running through their half-court motion offense. Despite 24 turnovers against Grand Canyon, ISU passed that test relatively well, holding the Lopes to 54 points in a 62-54 win — over 20 points below GCU’s season scoring average of 74.4 points per game. Grand Canyon attempted only 58 field goals against ISU compared to a season average of 63.1, indicating that the Bengals succeeded in wrenching the game to their preferred pace despite the Antelopes’ pressure.
March 12 vs. Idaho — The previous two examples are about the Xs and Os. This one is straightforwardly about the emotions of the game. Only Estefania Ors had played in a Big Sky Conference title game before the Bengals beat down Idaho a week ago to clinch their spot at the Big Dance. Add in the storylines concerning the in-state rivalry and the history between the two teams, and that was likely the biggest game most of ISU’s players had ever been in. Well, the NCAA Tournament is even bigger than that — bigger buildup, bigger atmosphere, bigger nerves. ISU’s players are experienced. They’ve been saying all season that they don’t care much about the stakes of a game and that they’re not flustered by a big stage. But it was nice to see them do it against Idaho — and that history, more than anything else, should have the Bengals feeling confident against Kentucky.
By the numbers
-1.2 — Kentucky’s rebounding margin, 11th in the 14-team SEC. The Wildcats will have a height advantage, but they’re not particularly likely to win the game on the boards against an ISU team that has only three players listed at six feet or taller. ISU’s leading rebounder, Callie Bourne, is listed at just 5-foot-10.
0 — The number of players in the Big Sky Conference who matched Idaho State point guard Diaba Konate with at least 11 points, four assists and two steals per game.
1 — This will be Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy’s first time at the NCAA Tournament as a head coach. Elzy, who spent eight years as an assistant at Kentucky (with a four-year stint as an assistant at Tennessee in between two tenures with the Wildcats), entered the 2020-21 season as an interim head coach before having the interim tag removed six games into the season. It’s her first head-coaching job at any level. ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski is making his second March Madness trip as a head coach, having also taken the Bengals in 2011-12.
7 — Statistical categories, out of 21, in which Idaho State led the Big Sky Conference this season (scoring offense, scoring defense, scoring margin, field-goal percentage, field-goal percentage defense, 3-point percentage defense, assists). The Bengals were below-average (sixth or worse in an 11-team league) in just three categories — free-throw percentage, offensive rebounds per game and 3-pointers per game. Kentucky, on the other hand, didn’t lead the SEC in any category, and was second in just one (fewest turnovers per game).
8 — Kentucky players averaging between 3.9 and 9.5 points per game. The Wildcats have a superstar in Howard and a sidekick in Patterson, but they also have a deep group of quality role players, any one of whom could sink ISU.
12 — Games, out of 22, in which Kentucky star Rhyne Howard scored 20 or more points this season. Idaho State’s entire roster combined for nine 20-point games (Goles 3, Konate 2, Bourne 2, Ors 1, Moore 1).
16 — The number of combined points per game that Idaho State’s two post players, Delaney Moore and Ellie Smith, averaged this season. Add that to their combined 8.3 rebounds per game, and the Bengals are getting nearly a double-double every game from their center position.
26 — The difference, in points, between Kentucky guard Chasity Patterson’s lowest-scoring game of the season (4, against Arkansas and Marshall) and highest (30, against Murray State). Patterson is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer with 12.8 points per game.
42.7% — Estefania Ors’ 3-point percentage, third among qualifying players in the Big Sky Conference. Ors attempted more 3s than the two players in front of her, giving the Spanish sniper a fair claim to be the best 3-point shooter in the conference. Ors made at least one three-pointer in 21 out of 24 games. Teammate Dora Goles was right behind her with at least one 3 in 19 of 24 games.