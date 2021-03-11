If you’re a Big Sky Conference basketball fan, this is the matchup you wanted.
Even a year with the stop-and-start struggles unique to COVID, there was a feeling, one that matured, as we went on, into a hunch and then something like a conviction — that these two teams would be the last ones standing when we finally got to this point.
And now we have, and they are — No. 1 vs. No. 2, Bengals vs. Vandals, Idaho State vs. Idaho.
Idaho has the best offense in the Big Sky, Idaho State the best defense, and the storylines spiral out from there.
There’s the in-state rivalry, of course, made even more potent by the coaching history. Current Idaho head coach Jon Newlee left Idaho State for the Vandals in 2008. Current ISU head head coach Seton Sobolewski replaced him in Pocatello shortly thereafter.
Since that time, the teams have an identical 7-7 record against each other.
Idaho got the last matchup between the two in the Big Sky tournament, 66-51 a year ago Thursday, a semifinal win in one of the final college basketball games played in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the spring sports season.
Idaho State brought everybody back from that loss, plus got Estefania Ors back from a knee injury. The Bengals beat Kansas State handily to finish their non-conference schedule, which kicked off a 14-game winning streak that stretched from Dec. 6 to Feb. 13 before ending with a 73-56 loss to, you guessed it, Idaho.
That win was part of a stretch of 11 wins in 12 games for the Vandals that’s still ongoing. Their one loss in that run? 63-58 to Idaho State.
That familiarity — and remember, most of these players played big roles in their three matchups last year too — hasn’t left much to analyze.
“I think it’s more focusing on us,” Ors said Thursday. “It will depend on us, how much energy we bring, if we play together. I think it will depend on us more than them. We need to continue what we’re doing.”
They’re both good, they both know what they’re playing for.
At the end of a season that might not have gotten to a conclusion, everything else that needs to be said has been, and there’s not much more to add.
The roots of this rivalry go back 13 years, to Newlee’s departure and Sobolewski’s arrival in Pocatello.
Friday’s game won’t be the end — both teams had sophomores named all-conference players this season — but it will be the next note in a matchup that’s become one of the best in the Big Sky.
Bengals vs. Vandals, NCAA Tournament on the line.
Let’s do it.