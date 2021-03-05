POCATELLO — As the quarters turned to minutes and the minutes to seconds, Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski did what he does best…coach.
The issue wasn’t in doubt, as the Bengals had taken control of the game midway through the first quarter and would go on to beat Eastern Washington 86-51 at Reed Gym on Friday to win the outright Big Sky regular season championship. All around him his players were lining up, ready to sprint on to the floor, to jump, laugh, scream, hug…celebrate something that doesn’t happen often, a title in a major sport.
Meanwhile, what was Sobolewski thinking about?
“I was coaching," Sobolewski said. "I was subbing players out so they could get recognition, putting players in to make sure everyone played tonight and I told the team to take it easy, we never want to embarrass an opponent, that’s not who we are.”
While it seemed to be business as usual for the program, which since the start of the 2015-2016 season is 115-67 and just wrapped up a 19-3 regular season, there did come a moment when Sobolewski looked back and reflected, and it caused him to tear up. “I want to thank Nancy Graziano. I know she’s at home watching tonight. If it wasn’t for Nancy, I wouldn’t be the coach here today.”
Graziano was the long-time women’s athletic administrator at ISU and a former ISU assistant basketball coach. She was one of the committee members who pushed for Sobolewski to take over, even though he had no head coaching experience, when Jon Newlee left for Idaho 13 years ago.
On Friday, the Bengals got going early, roaring out of the gate to lead 12-4 midway through the first quarter. By halftime, it was 43-27 and the game was, for all intents and purposes, over.
Idaho State showed an aggressive attacking defense, including full-court pressure, not a normal look for the Bengals. They harassed Eastern Washington to the point where, when the Bengal starters were on the floor, the Eagles could barely get the ball across halfcourt, let alone run a set offense. ISU forced 19 turnovers, had 12 steals and blocked four shots.
Sobolewski went to his bench early and often. Nine different players scored in the first half alone, led by Delaney Moore with 12 points. She’d finish the game with 18 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Combined with Ellie Smith, the Bengal posts scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots. ISU destroyed Eastern inside, scoring 60 points in the paint. In the last 17 games, the Moore-Smith duo is averaging 17 points and almost 10 rebounds a game, shoring up the one area that was thought to be an issue for the Bengals heading into the season.
“Delaney just got us going in the first half, she and Ellie have just played so well for us this year,” said Sobolewski.
When the final horn ended, the joy was unconfined as there was a smattering of family and friends in attendance to give the team a standing ovation as they rushed the floor. Athletic Director Pauline Thiros presented the trophy, the net was cut down and as Sobolewski held the trophy, his team rushed towards him for a group hug.
Diaba Konate, who finished with 11 assists, had a smile from ear to ear, jumping and waving to the fans. Estefania Ors, who had 10 points, got emotional.
“I’m so proud and so happy," said Ors, who returned from a season-ending knee injury suffered in the 2019-20 season. "Everything happens for a reason; I couldn’t play last year and that enabled me to come back and be a part of all this.”
Callie Bourne, had nine points and six rebounds, talked about the strain of trying to play this year under the cloud of COVID-19, in addition to just the physical nature of playing a demanding sport. “It was tough, the mental aspect was hard, but I’m so proud of everyone," Bourne said.
That thought was echoed by Sobolewski. “I’m so proud of the players, they showed toughness mentally and emotionally to go through all this. They worked hard for this championship.”
It marks the second one for Sobolewski, who won his first regular season and post season title in 2011-2012. That team was led by eventual 1,000-point scorers Ashleigh Vella, Chelsea Pickering, Kaela Oakes and Lindsey Reed. They’d end the year at 24-8 with a first round NCAA tournament loss to Miami of Florida.
Up next now for ISU is the “second season,” the postseason Big Sky tournament in Boise. It gets underway Monday with the opening rounds, but the Bengals don’t play until Tuesday morning, when they'll play either Portland State or Eastern Washington at 11 a.m.