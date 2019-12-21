The Idaho State men's basketball team lost 77-66 to Pacific on Saturday night in Stockton, California.
"We have had good effort and grit in every game we have played this year," Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said. "Pacific is a good, old, veteran group with a ton of size."
Chier Maker led Idaho State (3-6) with 17 points. He was 6 of 11 from the field and 5 of 9 from the 3-point line. Jared Stutzman had 13 points and was 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the 3-point line.
Idaho State was outrebounded 34-22. Chidi Udengwu led the Bengals with six boards.
"We got dominated on the glass," Looney said. "Our blocking out wasn't where we need it to be."
Idaho State shot 46.9% from the field, while the Tigers (12-3) finished at 52.5%. The Bengals shot 53.8% from the field in the second half.
"We are definitely getting better on the offensive end," Looney said.
Idaho State was 10 for 23 from the 3-point line and Pacific was 4 for 7. The Bengals were 10 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Pacific was 11 of 17.
Idaho State turned the ball over 14 times to Pacific's 10. Pacific led the entire game, but the Bengals hung with the Tigers throughout.
The game was tied at 12 with 12 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half after a free throw by Udengwu. The Bengals stayed within two points during the first eight minutes of the game after baskets by Austin Smellie and Coreyoun Rushin.
Pacific extended its lead to 19-12 with 10:19 left until halftime. Idaho State would cut its deficit to 23-19 after a free throw by Malik Porter with 7:05 remaining in the half.
Pacific led 39-26 at halftime. The Tigers extended their lead to 56-41 with 11:14 left in the game. ISU then went on a 17-6 run to cut the Tiger lead to 62-58 with 5:51 remaining after two free throws by Stutzman.
Idaho State got no closer the rest of the way.
Idaho State opens Big Sky Conference play against Idaho on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym.
Notes
- Austin Smellie and Chidi Udengwu earned their first starts of the season. Smellie played 32 minutes and had six points and three assists. Udengwu had five points and six rebounds in 21 minutes of play.
"We wanted to reward them for the effort they are bringing in practice," Looney said. "They deserved the opportunity tonight."
- Chier Maker made a season-best five 3-pointers.
- Tarik Cool's six assists tied his season-high.