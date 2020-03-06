POCATELLO — Evenly-matched through the first half, the Idaho State Bengals and Idaho Vandals went in opposite directions after halftime, with the Vandals' offensive rebounding and some poor shooting sending Idaho State to a 61-50 loss Friday night at Reed Gym.
It was the regular-season finale for both teams. Idaho will be the No. 2 seed and Idaho State the No. 3 for the Big Sky Conference tournament, which starts Monday in Boise.
"We have to move on," Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "There's another game. We can't drive ourselves crazy with it and allow it to be a distraction for the next game."
In front of their largest home crowd of the year, the Bengals (17-12, 13-7 Big Sky) led 25-24 at halftime thanks to a last-second layup by Dora Goles, who scooped up a loose ball after a bad Idaho pass and sprinted downcourt to beat the buzzer.
Idaho State shot 11 for 29 (37.9%) in the first half to Idaho's 11 for 28 (39.3%).
But the two teams' paths diverged sharply after halftime.
Idaho State scored just once, on a Diaba Konate layup, in the first 4 minutes, 2 seconds of the third quarter, allowing Idaho (21-9, 15-5 Big Sky) to build a five-point lead.
The Bengals, who shot 31.3% in the quarter, cut it to two with 3:07 left in the third, but Idaho responded with a 5-0 run.
"We got panicky on the offensive end," Sobolewski said. "We played out of character, we took a lot of tough shots. ... We had a real huge lack of offensive chemistry."
The Vandals then got a buzzer-beater of their own, as Isabelle Hadden made a 3-pointer, her first of the year, from the right wing to send Idaho to the fourth quarter with a 46-38 lead.
Idaho started the game 1 for 14 from behind the arc before Hailey Christopher and Hadden made big 3s in the third quarter.
Goles made a jumper to start the fourth, but Idaho answered with a 10-0 run, holding Idaho State scoreless for 5:44, pushing the lead to 16 and effectively ending the game.
"We tried to stay positive, but we just couldn't get ourselves out of the hole," Goles said. "They just kept increasing the lead. We tried to fight back but it didn't work out."
The Bengals shot 28.6% from the field in the second half to Idaho's 46.4%.
The other area that hurt ISU was rebounding, as the Bengals couldn't keep Idaho's Natalie Klinker off the boards.
Klinker had three-straight putback layups as Idaho established its lead in the third quarter, and her sister Lizzy Klinker added another in the middle of the Vandals' big fourth-quarter run.
Natalie Klinker finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Idaho outrebounded Idaho State 50 to 27, with 34 points in the paint to the Bengals' 22.
"Their toughness with the Klinker sisters really showed and made a significant difference in the game," Sobolewski said. "We give up offensive rebounds because we're helping. ... We're helping off of Natalie Klinker to help on penetration, so when a shot goes up, nobody's standing next to her to block her out."
Goles finished with 21 points for Idaho State. Konate had 15 and five assists. Those two and Delaney Moore (eight points) combined to score 44 of ISU's 50 points as only five Bengals got into the scorebook.
Up next: With the No. 3 seed, Idaho State has a bye in the Big Sky tournament and will play either Weber State or Southern Utah in the conference quarterfinals Tuesday in Boise.
IDAHO 61, IDAHO STATE 50
Idaho 11 13 22 15 — 61
Idaho State 17 8 13 12 — 50
Idaho — Bea 9, Marxen 11, L. Klinker 12, N. Klinker 15, Christopher 9, Hadden 5.
Idaho State — Goles 21, Smith 4, Konate 15, Barrientos 2, Moore 8.