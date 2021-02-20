POCATELLO, Idaho - The Idaho State women's basketball team lost a tough 88-80 overtime contest against the Montana State Bobcats Saturday afternoon in Bozeman, Mont.
Diaba Konate opened the scoring for the Bengals in the first period, hitting a jumper at 08:24. With 5:40 to go in the first, Callie Bourne hit a three-pointer to give the Bengals their first lead of the game at 5-4. The Bengals went on a 15-0 run capped by a jumper from Delaney Moore to give the Bengals a 17-4 lead. The Bobcats responded with an 8-0 run at the end of the quarter to end the quarter with a 17-12 Bengal lead.
In the second, Dora Goles broke the Bengals scoring drought with a three-pointer with 7:20 in the period giving the Bengals a 20-15 lead. After a Montana State three with 5:25 to play the Bobcats tied the game at 22 apiece. The Bobcats ended the half going on an 18-3 run to head into the locker room with a 37-25 halftime lead over the Bengals.
With 1:53 left to play in the third, Konate hit a three to bring the Bengals to within 11 points of the Bobcats at 53-42. The Bengals would go 4-4 over the final 1:30 of the quarter to pull within 6 heading into the final period.
Less than a minute into the 4th, Estefania Ors hit a three to pull the Bengals to within three at 55-52. The Bengals would cut the lead to two with a made layup by Ors with 7:39 to play. With 4:05 left to play in the game, the Bengals tied the game at 60 after two free-throws by Moore. The Bengals took their first lead since the 2nd quarter after a jumpshot by Konate with 3:12 to play giving the Bengals a 62-60 lead. Tomekia Whitman hit a jumper to give the Bengals the 68-66 lead with 1:17 to play after an O-board by Ors. The Bengals would take a 72-69 lead with 20 seconds to play.
The Bobcats hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 72 with .06 seconds left and send the game to overtime.
In overtime, The Bengals and Bobcats traded field goals and layups. With 02:25 to play, Ors tied the period at 78 after hitting a three.
The Bobcats went on a 9-2 run over the last three minutes of overtime while the Bengals only made one of their last eight field goals to end the game with the 88-80 Bobcat victory.
The Bengals shot 38.6% from the field. Five Bengals shot in double-digit figures. Delaney Moore lead the team with a career high 25 points. Goles and Ors both scored 11 points.
Two Bengals had double-doubles. Bourne had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Konate scored 11 points and 10 rebounds. Overall, the Bengals out-rebounded the Bobcats 48-41.
The Bengals are back in action Thursday, Feb. 25 as they head north to Missoula to take on the University of Montana.