POCATELLO — Seton Sobolewski's 200th win as Idaho State's head coach, like so many others before it, came courtesy of the coach's trademark over the previous 11 years — suffocating, in-your-face, don't-give-an-inch defense.
The Bengals responded to a third-quarter Northern Colorado run by holding the Bears to seven points over the final 13 minutes, 28 seconds of the game en route to a blowout 59-39 victory at Reed Gym Thursday.
The win pushed Sobolewski's career record at Idaho State to 200-163.
"It's tough to think about, because it just goes by really fast," Sobolewski said about the milestone. "I feel lucky that I've even got to coach 200 games. There are a lot of people who don't get the opportunity that I get, and I feel very fortunate. ... Hopefully I can just keep going."
Idaho State (9-10, 5-5 Big Sky Conference) led for almost the entire game, but an 11-3 run by Northern Colorado (8-10, 4-5 Big Sky) brought the Bears to within one point, 33-32, with 3:28 left in the third quarter.
UNC's next five possessions after that?
Miss, miss, miss, miss, turnover.
"We've been practicing really hard on defense, getting tougher," ISU guard Callie Bourne said. "Defense has been one of our specialties. We've always been big on defense, and I thought tonight we really brought it."
Meanwhile, the Bengals finally found their shooting form.
Bourne, who led ISU with 16 points, banked in a 3-pointer and had two layups as part of a 10-0 run that pushed Idaho State's lead back into double digits late in the third quarter.
Micayla Isenbart briefly rescued Northern Colorado's flustered offense with a wild bank 3 from a tough angle with 8 seconds left in the third, but Idaho State kept hounding the Bears in the fourth, not allowing UNC to score for the first 5:19 of the final quarter.
By that time, ISU led by 18 after a 10-0 run, with Montana Oltrogge scoring eight of those points on post layups and jumpers.
"When I got the ball, I was just trying to be strong down there in the post," Oltrogge said. "They were icing the ball screens, so I was able to get a few jumpers."
Oltrogge finished the game with 11 for ISU.
Idaho State's defensive superiority led to a lot of impressive statistics.
The 39 points surrendered were the fewest ISU has given up against a Division-I team this season.
The Bengals held Northern Colorado to 28.3% shooting and 7.7% — 1 for 13 — from the 3-point line.
Bears star Alexis Chapman shot 0-10 from the field, going scoreless for the first time since her freshman year, when she was a little-used reserve.
Chapman, a junior, had reached double figures in scoring in 13 of 18 previous games this season.
"We had to put in a great effort (on her), and I thought Diaba (Konate) did a great job of working really hard to stay in front of her and contest shots," Sobolewski said. "We tried to bother her as much as we could."
ISU struggled with Northern Colorado's height early — the Bears have perhaps the best post depth in the Big Sky — but soon adjusted to UNC's strategy of forcing switches and then lobbing the ball over the head of ISU's guards into the post.
Athletic UNC freshman Alisha Davis scored 15 points, including nine early in the third quarter as the Bears closed the gap on ISU, but no other Northern Colorado player scored more than six points.
"The bigs took time, but I think we picked it up and got tougher and stopped them from scoring down low," Bourne said. "We had to hit them earlier in the key, we couldn't let them get the catch they wanted in the post."
The first half was a slog, with neither team able to score much.
A 3-pointer by Carsyn Boswell gave ISU a 22-12 lead with 3:34 until halftime, but the Bengals scored just one point the rest of the way and led 23-17 at the break.
Up next: Idaho State hosts Southern Utah at Reed Gym on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Notes: Dora Goles scored seven points and had six assists with one turnover for Idaho State. "She's a point guard at heart," Sobolewski said. "We have her playing off the ball, but she's a point guard. She has that ability." ... The Bengals wore green scrunchies in their hair to support mental health awareness. Former USC volleyball player and mental health advocate Victoria Garrick came to the ISU campus this week to speak to Bengal athletes. "I think it's a massive thing, for athletes especially," Bourne said. "We have a lot on our plates, and sometimes it's just nice to take a step back and think about yourself and put yourself first and get yourself right." ... ISU has won two of three, with the loss coming at conference leader Montana State, after losing three of four. "It's been clicking the last few games, and I think we're just starting to get that chemistry that we had before Estefi (Ors) went out," Oltrogge said. "It's a great feeling. ... We've been struggling to find our rhythm together, and these last three games have helped us, mentally, just to stick together."
IDAHO STATE 59, NORTHERN COLORADO 39
Northern Colorado 8 9 18 4 — 39
Idaho State 10 13 20 16 — 59
Northern Colorado — Gayles 2, Davis 15, Isenbart 3, Hintz 6, Evans 4, Whyte 4, Meyer 3, Harden 2.
Idaho State — Whitman 6, Goles 7, Bourne 16, Smith 2, Konate 5, Boswell 5, Moore 4, Sweeney 3, Oltrogge 11.