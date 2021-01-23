POCATELLO — For a while during the second half of Idaho State's game against Portland State, Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski's vocabulary was severely constrained.
It was all Sobolewski could do to yell "Rebound!" or "How was that a foul?" as two of ISU's bugaboos from a season ago reared their head. But despite a 30-13 advantage for Portland State in free throws attempted and a 19-7 margin favoring the Vikings on the offensive boards, the Bengals led wire-to-wire to finish their weekend with a 70-62 win at Reed Gym on Saturday.
"We always have things to improve on, that's why we're playing games," ISU guard Callie Bourne said. "We want to keep getting better and better, and it's just a work in progress."
Bourne scored 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists for Idaho State, leading five Bengals in double figures, and ISU held Portland State to 23.8% shooting to move to 12-1 and 10-0 in Big Sky Conference play — despite an inability to fix two issues that had Sobolewski so incensed that he earned a sideline warning in the second half for stepping out of the coaches' box.
Sobolewski's frustration was justified.
Idaho State's opponent free-throw rate was among the worst in the country a year ago, when the Bengals allowed other teams to shoot 625 free throws to their 392. Rebounding was a struggle too, especially in all three losses to Idaho.
Both those issues appeared to have been fixed in ISU's program-record 11-1 start going into Saturday, with free-throw rates running almost equal and ISU holding an average rebounding margin of plus-4.
But Sobolewski and the Bengals got a nightmare flashback on Saturday.
After ISU held Portland State to 12.5% shooting (2 of 16) in the first quarter and led 31-25 at halftime, the Vikings shot 16 free throws in the third quarter — more than ISU attempted for the entire game — making 14.
"It makes it tough," Sobolewski said. "Especially when you think about matchups. If you have to play an unusual lineup (because of foul trouble), a small lineup or a lineup that doesn't have as many ballhandlers, it makes things difficult."
Then there was the rebounding. Portland State had 15 of its 19 offensive rebounds in the second half, including multiple sequences early in the fourth quarter when the Vikings ripped down three o-boards on one possession.
But every time Portland State closed, ISU had an answer. The Vikings got to within four points multiple times in the third, but never closer than that.
In fact, for all the hair-tearing frustration of the fouls and offensive rebounds, Idaho State actually outscored PSU by one point in both the third and fourth quarters.
"It was a little dramatic," Sobolewski said. "Portland State rebounded the ball way better, they got them themselves on the line. They found something that worked for them. I'm just glad we responded, though. We were at least able to keep pace with what they were doing."
Bourne had two big offensive rebounds of her own in the final two minutes, and knocked down two free throws with under 30 seconds to go for the final margin. Montana Oltrogge, who finished with 10 points, also had a big jumper down the stretch as Idaho State closed the game without Ellie Smith, who fouled out, and Dora Goles, who re-aggravated an ankle injury on a drive in the fourth quarter.
Sobolewski said he expects Goles to return in time for next week's games at Southern Utah.
The biggest stat of the game for ISU was Portland State's field-goal percentage. Holding the Vikings to such a dismal percentage from the field — they shot under 20% in both the first and fourth quarters — helped ISU survive the free points given up at the free-throw and the extra possessions after offensive rebounds.
Aside from Tatiana Streun, who finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Desirae Hansen, who had 16, the rest of Portland State's players combined to shoot 4 of 37 from the field.
"We're still searching for that perfect game, where offensively, defensively, the rebounding, matchups, are perfect," Sobolewski said. "I don't know if that's possible, but we're going to keep searching for it."
Delaney Moore had 14 points for Idaho State. Goles had 13 before leaving the game, and Smith and Oltrogge finished with 10 apiece. Estefania Ors' only basket of the game, a straight-on 3-pointer in the third quarter, tied her with Andrea Lightfoot for the most 3-pointers made in school history (182).
The Bengals (12-1, 10-0) open a two-game series at Southern Utah on Thursday, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 70, PORTLAND STATE 62
Portland State 9 16 23 14 — 62
Idaho State 21 10 24 15 — 70
Portland State — Streun 23, Hansen 16, Lewis 8, Baird 5, Jimenez 4, Kelty 4, Canzobre 2.
Idaho State — Bourne 18, Moore 14, Goles 13, Oltrogge 10, Smith 10, Ors 3, Whitman 2.