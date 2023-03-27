Both Idaho State’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons ended a couple of weeks ago, but the hard work of building next year’s rosters is still ongoing, particularly for the Bengal men.
Since last we visited the ISU men’s offseason, the Bengals have received two commitments, both from junior college players: Gavin Gilstrap, a 6-11, 270-pound center from Olney Junior College in Illinois, and Isaiah Griffin, a 6-6 wing player from Southeastern Community College in Iowa. Both tweeted their commitments to ISU after on-campus visits over the last two weeks.
Gilstrap, originally from Spokane, Wash., is the heir-apparent at the center position to returner Brayden Parker, who will be exhausting his eligibility next season. Gilstrap averaged 10 points and almost 7 rebounds a game for a very balanced Olney team that had four players average in double-figure scoring. He shot almost 59 percent from the field and averaged 1.6 blocks a game.
In ISU Coach Ryan Looney’s inside-out focused offense, Gilstrap will likely get plenty of touches and minutes, once the newcomer starts feeling comfortable in Looney’s system. With two years of eligibility remaining, Gilstrap can then step in to the starter’s role after Parker’s Bengal career concludes.
Griffin, meanwhile, looks like a prime candidate to move into the small forward position being vacated by Austin Smellie’s matriculation. He played for former Bengal Lorenzo Watkins at Southeastern, averaging almost 13 points and 5 rebounds a game. He shot nearly 51 percent from the field, 41 percent from three-point range.
Griffin, by the way, is from Knightdale, N.C., making him the first North Carolina native I can recall on the Idaho State roster.
Gilstrap and Griffin join high school shooting guard Jaedyn Brown from Pullman, Wash. as Bengal commitments since the season ended. High school point guard Kolton Mitchell from Lake City High School committed to ISU in the early signing period last November. The next signing period begins April 12.
With the recent commitments and six Bengal scholarship players currently scheduled to return next season, Looney is still in the market for three new players. He said recently he’s done recruiting guards, and is focusing on front court players. The Bengals have visits scheduled for two players from the transfer portal.
Turning to women’s basketball, guard Carsyn Boswell, the last remaining link to the Bengals’ back-to-back Big Sky championship teams from two seasons ago, announced that she has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. The New Mexico native was the fourth-leading scorer on last year’s team, at 6.0 a game, but struggled to shoot consistently. She hit only 29 percent from the field, 28 percent from three.
Her transfer opens a scholarship for ISU Coach Seton Sobolewski, who was recruiting at this week’s women’s national junior college tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
AROUND THE BIG SKY
Off-season developments from other schools around the Big Sky Conference:
• The University of Idaho named Alex Pribble as its new men’s basketball coach. Pribble comes to Moscow from Seattle University, where he was associate head coach for four years. He also served as the head coach at St. Martin’s University, and was an assistant at Eastern Washington from 2013-2015. Pribble comes from the same Northwest recruiting blueprint as ISU’s Looney, and in fact immediately made offers after his hiring to two players Looney is recruiting.
• Two members of the Big Sky men’s all-conference team announced they were entering the transfer portal after the season ended. Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht, who led the league in scorer at 20 points a game, and Northern Arizona’s Jalen Cone, who was fifth in the league at 17.5 points a contest, are both on the move.
• Two Big Sky schools are still in the market for women’s basketball coaches. League champion Sacramento State lost tri-coach of the year Mark Campbell to Texas Christian University. Campbell took over a Sac State program that had won only 3 games and led them to the conference tournament championship in two years.
• Also departing from the Hornet program is all-conference center Isnelle Natabou, who was second in the league in rebounding and fifth in scoring. The 6-5 Natabou announced she is entering the transfer portal the day after Campbell’s departure.
• The other conference school looking for a new women’s coach is Weber State, where Coach Velaida Harris announced her resignation after five very difficult seasons in Ogden. Her cumulative record was 29-116 (.200) overall, and 15-81 (.156) in Big Sky play.
• The transfer portal has been relatively quiet this off-season, with one other fairly high-profile entry on the women’s side: Portland State’s Jada Lewis, who was second on the Viking team in scoring at 11.4 points a game, and third in rebounding.
