Looney and ISU MBB

Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney (far left) watches the action during a non-conference game last season at Reed Gym.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Both Idaho State’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons ended a couple of weeks ago, but the hard work of building next year’s rosters is still ongoing, particularly for the Bengal men.

Since last we visited the ISU men’s offseason, the Bengals have received two commitments, both from junior college players: Gavin Gilstrap, a 6-11, 270-pound center from Olney Junior College in Illinois, and Isaiah Griffin, a 6-6 wing player from Southeastern Community College in Iowa. Both tweeted their commitments to ISU after on-campus visits over the last two weeks.

 

