When last we visited Idaho State’s women’s basketball program, the mood was rather dark. Laura Bello, the 6-foot-2 center who was one of the bright spots during last season’s difficult campaign, had announced she was entering the transfer portal. After leading the Big Sky Conference in rebounding and finishing second in blocked shots, the rising junior was going to be the focal point of the Bengal rebuild. Then she was most likely on her way elsewhere.
A couple of weeks later, however, and ISU women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski’s frame of mine brightened considerably. Bello had decided she was returning to the Bengal basketball program, and then a couple of days later, ISU signed Tasia Jordan, a junior college All-American.
“I thought, ‘Hey, we’re on a roll now!’” Sobolewski said in a recent interview.
For ISU, getting Bello back into the fold was clearly the biggest positive impact. Not only is she one of the better athletes in the conference and brimming with potential, she’s also the only true post player on the ISU roster with any experience. After making her decision to return to Pocatello, the Texas native has been all-in on the Bengal program, Sobolewski said.
“She’s been amazing ever since (deciding to return),” he said. “She’s been really dedicated, putting in extra time in the weight room, working out on her own. It’s been really good, and we’re obviously all very happy that she decided to come back.”
Sobolewski said he didn’t spend a lot of time rehashing Bello’s decision-making process over entering the portal – or returning. “I think it was just kind of her exploring a little bit, maybe there was an option closer to home,” he said. “The thought of having to sit out a year (which would have been required as a second-time transfer) was not something she was really interested in doing….”
With Bello back in the fray to take care of the heavy lifting in the frontcourt, Sobolewski has been busy adding pieces to improve what was the lowest-scoring offense in the conference last season. Jordan, a 5-11 Chicago native who led her Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) team to the Division-II junior college national championship two seasons ago, brings a lot of tools to the task.
“She has a great talent to score,” Sobolewski said of Jordan, who averaged 15 points a game in her last season at Kirkwood. “She’s also a really tough competitor. She’s really athletic – she can touch the rim jumping off of two feet. I think she’s going to be a nice scorer for us.”
Jordan joins two other perimeter players in ISU’s spring recruiting class: Maria Dias, a 5-9 point guard from Portugal by way of the College of the Sequoias in California; and Ioanna Stefanaki, a 5-11 wing player from Crete, Greece. Dias, who averaged 14 points a game in her last year in junior college, will compete with redshirt freshman Nika Lokica from Croatia for time at the point position.
“I just really always liked her athleticism and her ability to shoot the ball off the dribble,” Sobolewski said of Dias. "She’s very court-savvy. She just knows how to play. She has a really great feel for the game. Her passing is almost as impressive as her pull-up shooting. She’s going to be a really good get for us.”
Stefanaki, meanwhile, has been playing for the Greece national team since the age of 12, most recently on the Under-17 squad.
“Ioanna is a long, 5-11, left-handed shooter,” Sobolewski said of Stefanski, who comes from a very athletic family, with her mom, dad and brother all accomplished basketball players — and a sister who is playing for a smaller college team in Iowa. “I just really liked her ability to shoot off the dribble with great range. She’s another kid similar to Maria that just has a great feel for the game.”
The three spring signees join four incoming freshman who all signed with ISU in the fall. Sobolewski likes how the roster is shaping up.
“We’re a lot better in our length on the perimeter, depth at a lot of different spots, and young people that are going to be up and coming and helping us in the future,” he said. “I can see us playing deeper next year, with more players getting more playing time… We are lacking experience – we won’t even have one senior on the team… But we’ll work with what we got and see how quickly we can grow up.”
Shooting and scoring were both issues for last year’s ISU team. Sobolewski thinks he’s gone a long way in addressing both of those concerns.
“I think what hurt us at times last year was we didn’t have anybody that could really be a threat going at the basket,” Sobolewski said. “I mean, we had Callie (Bourne), we had a couple of other kids, but we had a lot of kids that weren’t very much of a threat going at the basket. People could just stick to them and chase them over screens and make them go to what they don’t want to do, and that’s going to the basket.
“I think with people like Tasia and Maria, and Alyse Aby, our freshman guard out of Montana, I think they go to the basketball really well and have better athleticism,” he added. “So that’s going to help balance out our perimeter and our post game.”
Sobolewski still has two scholarships available for next season, but he’s not sure he’s going to use them. He has been pursuing an experienced post player who can back up Bello, and play next to her at times, but hasn’t landed one yet. In the meantime, he’ll keep looking for more firepower on the perimeter as well.
“We could use both scholarships, we could not,” Sobolewski said. “We have to find the right people. I don’t want to get people just to get people – and they’re not happy, not playing, or not contributing. It just doesn’t work out in the long term.”
Sobolewski and his staff remain engaged with potential recruits, and they’re working around an upcoming NCAA-mandated blackout period to schedule visits. But he’s not going to expend resources to chase recruits he doesn’t believe are right for Idaho State.
“There has to be some reason why they would be a good fit at Idaho State and want to be here,” he said. “Whether it’s because of basketball or academics, whatever. So we don’t just visit everybody. We try to be strategic about it.”
