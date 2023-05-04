Laura Bello ISU WBB

Idaho State forward Laura Bello (left) works on the block during a game last season against Idaho.

 

When last we visited Idaho State’s women’s basketball program, the mood was rather dark. Laura Bello, the 6-foot-2 center who was one of the bright spots during last season’s difficult campaign, had announced she was entering the transfer portal. After leading the Big Sky Conference in rebounding and finishing second in blocked shots, the rising junior was going to be the focal point of the Bengal rebuild. Then she was most likely on her way elsewhere.

A couple of weeks later, however, and ISU women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski’s frame of mine brightened considerably. Bello had decided she was returning to the Bengal basketball program, and then a couple of days later, ISU signed Tasia Jordan, a junior college All-American.

Tasia Jordan

ISU signee Tasia Jordan
 

