Christian Fredericksen leaned in and looked closer at the iPhone. On the screen was a clip of one of the Idaho State receiver’s best plays of his career, a touchdown catch last weekend against Montana, a sequence that verged on absurd: Quarterback Sagan Gronauer leaned back and made a backfoot throw that sailed like a parabola, up toward the arena rafters and back down to the turf, a dime right into the chest of Fredericksen, who hauled it in for a touchdown.
Then, as Tuesday morning’s practice wrapped up behind him and Fredericksen watched the play’s aftermath, he grinned: “I couldn't celebrate or talk trash like I wanted to,” Fredericksen said.
That’s because as he went up for the catch, Fredericksen got his feet tangled up with Griz cornerback Jayden Dawson — a former ISU player, a former teammate — and he rolled his ankle. So right after he caught the pass, Fredericksen limped as he celebrated with teammates, hobbling up and down in the end zone, somehow feeling tons of pain and none at all.
"When we get this thing going at full speed," Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle said, "those are the kind of guys that we're gonna have a bunch of."
So if there was a part of that stretch that Fredericksen regretted, it was that moment, which resulted in an ankle injury that held him out of Tuesday’s practice. His status for Saturday’s game, a road test for 0-5 Idaho State against No. 4 Montana State, remains in the air. Everything else about the play reminded Holt Arena attendees what the Bengals’ sophomore wideout is really capable of.
“It was a heck of a play,” Ragle said after Saturday’s game. “I think it's a combination of getting the opportunities, but also continuing to work and just get better. And that's what he does every day, he comes to practice and just works. He doesn't say anything. He just does what we asked him to do.”
For Fredericksen, that touchdown catch capped one of his best drives in the orange and black laundry. On ISU’s nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive, Fredericksen hauled in all three of his receptions, which totaled 66 yards. On the first, he snared a one-handed catch on the sideline. On the second, he beat Dawson on a go route, fought through a defensive pass interference call, dove and made another catch. Then, six plays later, the Bengals ran the same play for the same result — this time for six points.
“That whole drive is just typical Freddie being Freddie,” ISU receivers coach DJ Steward said. “That's the type of player he is. He's more than capable of it.”
Let’s walk through each catch, through Fredericksen’s eyes. First: The 4-yard gain along the sideline.
“I was just running my out (route), and the ball was just farther than I thought,” Fredericksen said. “So I reached up with one hand, grabbed it, then reached back with my foot and somehow tapped the ground.”
Wait, how does he process things that quickly? When does he realize he’ll need to make a one-handed catch?
“Well, I was reaching with two,” Fredericksen said. “I didn’t know I had to make a one-handed catch until it was in my one hand. It wasn’t planned.”
The play surprised everyone in the building except those in ISU uniforms. When Steward and the rest of the Bengals’ new coaching staff arrived in January, he was thrilled about Fredericksen’s potential. He’s a 6-foot-4 receiver — which would make him a good-sized receiver for the Buffalo Bills, let alone the Idaho State Bengals — and his hands left little to be desired.
So when he watched Fredericksen make that sideline catch, Steward felt impressed. He just wasn’t surprised.
“I've seen this guy make a lot tougher catches than that, throughout the course of since I've been here,” Steward said. “That's a kind of a routine catch, as crazy as it sounds, for Freddie. To me, the most surprising part was how he dragged that back right foot in.”
For Fredericksen, it’s another way he’s progressed as a receiver, especially since his days at Rigby, an hour drive from Pocatello. Just wait until you hear his recruiting story: ISU coaches were interested in quarterback Keegan Thompson (who returned from his LDS mission in time for this season), so they invited him on an official visit. A fellow class of 2020 prospect, Fredericksen wanted to become a Bengal too, but coaches told him they wouldn’t give him a scholarship — but he could try to walk on. “They didn't think I had the ability to play at the next level,” Fredericksen said, “so I wanted to prove them wrong.”
A little more than a year later, Fredericksen did. After ISU completed its six-game spring slate, back in 2021, coaches awarded him a full scholarship. “It was everything,” Fredericksen said. “I've put so much work into the sport, so much love in the sport. So it was nice to finally get rewarded for that.”
Let’s move on to Fredericksen’s second catch. The route was simple enough. The execution was not. Fredericksen releases, gets a half step on Dawson, then Gronauer lifts the throw downfield. Fredericksen locates the ball, turns his hips around, then goes to the ground to secure the ball. First down.
Turns out, this is where Fredericksen’s familiarity with Dawson paid off.
“I know he likes to hold, so I was ready to fight his hands a little bit,” Fredericksen said with a smile. “And then just adjusted to the ball late, and got the ball.”
That’s the thing about those plays: Fredericksen is not the fastest guy. He’s open about it. Some ISU receivers, like Xavier Guillory and Jalen Johnson, joke about racing each other, about who’s the fastest. Fredericksen isn’t in that conversation — which is fine with him. “Nobody's gonna be able to get hands on me if I make sure that they can't,” he says.
So in practice and games, Fredericksen has worked with strength coach Brandon Stephens to build speed, but he’s also worked with Steward on other tools, like disguising his routes and expanding his release arsenal. The truth is he didn’t always have many to work with. At the beginning of spring ball, Steward noticed, Fredericksen used two releases: A one-step jab and a speed release.
“Now,” Steward said, “he can work a few things, and now he has second-level releases. So he's come a long way in terms of his release game. He's always been a tremendous catcher.”
Which leads us to Fredericksen’s third and final catch of the game, the one that made Gronauer look like Patrick Mahomes and Fredericksen like Cooper Kupp. Idaho State’s offensive line couldn’t pick up a blitz from Montana linebacker Braxton Hill, who came through unblocked, and right before he could make the tackle, Gronauer lobbed it up. Fredericksen fought Dawson’s hands, made the catch, went to the ground. He couldn’t celebrate, not the way he wanted to at least.
With a wide grin on his face, Fredericksen said this: “Still got the touchdown.”
