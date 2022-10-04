Christian Fredericksen ISU FB

ISU receiver Christian Fredericksen hauls in a catch during last year's spring schedule.

 ISU Athletics

Christian Fredericksen leaned in and looked closer at the iPhone. On the screen was a clip of one of the Idaho State receiver’s best plays of his career, a touchdown catch last weekend against Montana, a sequence that verged on absurd: Quarterback Sagan Gronauer leaned back and made a backfoot throw that sailed like a parabola, up toward the arena rafters and back down to the turf, a dime right into the chest of Fredericksen, who hauled it in for a touchdown.

Then, as Tuesday morning’s practice wrapped up behind him and Fredericksen watched the play’s aftermath, he grinned: “I couldn't celebrate or talk trash like I wanted to,” Fredericksen said.

Xavier Guillory and Christian Fredericksen

ISU receiver Xavier Guillory (left) helps Christian Fredericksen (right) off the field after he rolled his ankle making a touchdown catch during Saturday's game against Montana.
Christian Fredericksen vs Montana

ISU receiver Christian Fredericksen makes a catch while being guarded by Montana cornerback Jayden Dawson, a former ISU player.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.