Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock.
“Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division I,” Looney said. “We felt fortunate to get him to Point Loma.”
On Saturday night, Mackenzie proved why. In Idaho State’s 95-91 overtime win over Idaho, Looney watched from the sideline as Mackenzie scored a game-best 30 points, torching the Vandals for four clutch baskets, helping the Bengals win their fifth straight in this rivalry series.
Here’s how it happened for the Bengals, now 8-14 overall and 5-4 in Big Sky play, good for fifth place in the conference standings.
Mackenzie’s first key basket came with a shade under four minutes, when he took Idaho big man Isaac Jones off the dribble and to the rim, where finished an and-one layup. That gave ISU a 73-67 lead. Three minutes of game time later, he came curling around the perimeter, caught a pass from freshman Maleek Arington — more on him in a bit — and cashed a triple, good for a 78-73 lead with 80 seconds to play.
In overtime, after Idaho guard Divant’e Moffitt tied it in the final seconds with a floater over Daxton Carr, Mackenzie went back to work. As the clock ticked under two minutes, Mackenzie sized up his defender, let Carr come up to set a screen, hesitated to his right — which lost Carr’s defender, forward Nigel Burris, who was sagging in the lane — and dribbled to his left, into open space near the free throw line. Cash. ISU took an 87-85 lead.
Moments later, he returned to work on Burris, who had switched onto him. He sized him up with a couple dribbles and sold a drive to his left. Except he only took one step. That was enough to create separation from Burris. Mackenzie rose up, fading away a tad, and rattled it home. Bengals 89, Vandals 88, 49 seconds in overtime.
That’s when Mackenzie yielded to Arington, who brought the ball up the court with 30 seconds to play, ISU facing a 90-89 deficit. ISU forward Jay Nagle set a high ball screen, which Idaho switched — just like Looney expected. That left Arington against Idaho forward Rashad Smith. Arington spun away from Smith and toward the basket, where he spotted an empty lane. He dribbled there, leapt into the air, sandwiched between two UI defenders, brought the ball down, then back up, off the glass and through the basket. Idaho State took a 91-90 lead.
Here are all four plays.
Thing is, Arington wasn’t done either. On the other end, Moffitt dribbled into the lane and offered a head fake, which Arington went for — but he kept his body under control. Moffitt leaned into Arington and threw up a shot, hoping for a whistle. None came. Arington snared the rebound and Idaho fouled him to stop the clock.
Arington, who totaled nine points, responded by stepping to the free throw line and draining two shots, pushing ISU’s lead to 93-90 with just three seconds left. Idaho got the ball back and Carr smartly committed an intentional foul to send Moffitt to the line and prevent a potential game-tying triple. Moffitt made the first and purposely missed the second. Idaho State reserve Jordan Hansen, in the game for size and rebounding purposes, grabbed the rebound, got fouled and hit one free throw, icing the game.
Exhale.
“Maleek’s gonna be a very, very good player in the Big Sky,” said Looney, whose team returns to action next Saturday, at home against Weber State. “I think fans are starting to get a glimpse of it right now. He's already an elite defensive player. His offense is starting to come along now too.”
Truth be told, that’s why Looney closed with Arington over Miguel Tomley, the team’s starting point guard. The Bengals prefer Tomley’s offense, but when they need stops, they go to Arington. Arington supplied one when the Bengals needed it most.
They needed it particularly badly because two players, forwards Brayden Parker and Kolby Lee, had already fouled out. Parker, who fouled out with 2:15 to play, registered 16 points. Lee, who fouled out with 11:55 left, posted eight. And the Bengals found a way to win.
It wasn’t the way Looney usually does it, at least not on offense. With Parker or Lee still in the fold, he would have liked to work it inside to them, a key cog in his “swing” offense. But they were disqualified, and besides, Idaho was switching every ball screen — giving Mackenzie single coverage in mismatches. “Brock had it going,” Looney said. “As many of those late-game situations that we can have the ball in his hands, that's what we wanted to do.”
Looney saw it years ago, at a Division II school. Back then, he thought Mackenzie could do this at the next level. He doesn’t pretend to have a landline to the future. He might just have an eye for talent.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.