After leading the Bears to a runner-up finish in the state tournament, Bear Lake junior guard Hailey Humpherys was named the 2A District 5 Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Monday.
The award and the all-conference teams were voted on by coaches in the district.
Humpherys was joined by her Bear Lake teammate, junior forward Kalisha Parker as an all-conference first-team selection. That pair was joined on the list by Aberdeen's Ellie Watson and Yasmin Ortiz, as well as West Side's Kasjia Fuller.
Despite winning the conference and taking home the 2A consolation championship at the state tournament, Soda Springs didn't get a first-team nominee. Yet, freshman forward Jinettie Garbett and senior Tayler Thompson made the second-team.
Along with that pair of Cardinals, the all-conference second-team also included Sienne Fuller from West Side and another pair from Aberdeen – Hope Driscoll and Courtney Phillips.