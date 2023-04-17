I have to admit: I should not have been one bit surprised when I heard that Idaho State basketball player Laura Bello was entering the transfer portal. And yet it hit me like a punch in the gut.
The 6-foot-3 center, who transferred to Idaho State last spring and led the league in rebounding and finished second in blocked shots, made her decision public last week. As a columnist and broadcaster, I’m supposed to be neutral about such developments, but like most folks who follow ISU women’s basketball, we enjoy following a winner. And a winner is what Seton Sobolewski has produced for the vast majority of his 15 seasons as Bengal head coach.
But a funny thing happened when the NCAA introduced the concept of the transfer portal. ISU won back-to-back Big Sky Conference regular season titles, and had four starters with eligibility remaining after the 2021-2022 season. But three of those starters entered the transfer portal after last season, along with six other players with remaining eligibility.
Sobolewski and his coaching staff did their best to round up their own transfers to fill out the roster, including bringing in Bello, who was a backup center for a Division-II team in Kansas. Once she showed up in Pocatello, word got around quickly about Bello’s athleticism. Sobolewski said she might be the best pure athlete he’d ever coached.
Bello, who didn’t begin playing basketball until her freshman year in high school, was still extremely raw, and struggled to make relatively easy shots, but Sobolewski said in a post-season interview that “we’ve barely scratched the surface” with Bello’s potential. She demonstrated that potential in what will likely be her last game as a Bengal, when she posted a 30-point, 15-rebound game against Portland State in the Big Sky Conference tournament.
Bengal fans endured a tough season last year, as injuries conspired with the roster turnover to produce an 11-19 overall record, 6-12 in Big Sky play. But with Bello back as the focal point of the team, and incoming point guard Nika Lokica bringing an impressive resume from her time on the Croatian national team, Bengal fans were optimistic that good days were returning soon.
Then Bello dropped the bomb last week. She joined rising sophomore Mia Flor, senior-to-be Martyna Kowalska, rising junior Sydney Bevington and Carsyn Boswell, a graduate transfer, in the portal. Sobolewski signed four incoming freshman last fall, but all of a sudden, he’s got five more scholarships to fill this spring. Can he find another Bello? We shall see.
As ISU men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney told me in an interview last summer, these days, it’s “adapt or die” time for college coaches, who have to be prepared for complete roster overhauls at the end of each and every season.
“This is the new normal,” ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said. “If you talk to Seton or to Ryan Looney, in their recruiting process, this is something they always prepare for now. Always prepare for it. If your best player leaves, who is on your list to fill in? So we are recruiting a lot more kids than we ever have before, because you have to be ready to go get somebody. If people leave in the portal, they also come to your institution via the portal. That’s a place that we’re constantly looking to as well.”
Idaho State is not the only program suffering from portal losses, of course. When Montana State men’s coach Danny Sprinkle took a job at Utah State this spring after leading the Bobcats to back-to-back Big Sky tournament titles, RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown, the two best returning MSU players, both announced they were entering the transfer portal. A couple of seasons ago, Eastern Washington’s men’s team won the Big Sky tournament title and gave Kansas a good run in the NCAA tournament. Coach Shantay Legins took a job with the University of Portland afterward, and EWU lost several of their best players to the portal.
As of Monday, six members of the all-Big Sky Conference men’s team — and seven members of the women’s all-conference team — were in the transfer portal.
So yes, coaches have to be prepared for the worst each off-season, and institutions that lose coaches also need to be prepared to say goodbye to most of their good players at the same time. But the average college basketball fan may not be taking all of this with equanimity. Here are some samples of fans’ reactions to the latest transfer portal developments from various Big Sky Conference message boards:
From the Montana State message board: “I know some folks are fine with this kind of roster turnover with college basketball and I’m glad they feel that way… I wish I felt that way too. But I absolutely abhor it and I’m afraid that’s going to translate in a loss of interest in the sport.”
From the Idaho message board, a Vandal fan talking about Eastern Washington star Steele Venters, who walked on at EWU, but recently left for Gonzaga as a graduate transfer: “So Eastern took a chance, put in the work and investment to get him to this level, and Gonzaga reaps the benefits. Cool???”
From the ISU message board, commenting on the Bello transfer: “If this continues in the same fashion, I doubt I’ll follow ISU/Big Sky sports much in the future…. It’s complete garbage what’s happened to low/mid-major D-1.”
Thiros said she hasn’t been hearing from a lot of ISU fans who are upset about the portal, but if irritated fans are out there, they’re not just Bengal fans.
“I haven’t heard from fans that they’re anything but scratching their head, trying to figure out how this portal thing works,” Thiros said. “… I just spent the week in Tucson (Arizona) and I spent the entire week trying to raise money for cost of attendance (providing athletes with stipends to cover expenses beyond tuition, room, board and books).
"Because continuing to create a better environment, giving them more support, being able to enhance our facilities and everything else, this is the only way right now that we have to combat the portal…. To make sure the kids are having the best experience for them, and maybe they feel like it can’t be replicated elsewhere.”
Often times, improved conditions aren’t enough to convince athletes to stick around. Thiros tries to interview every athlete when they leave Idaho State, including transfers. Each one has his or her own reasons for transferring. Bello, for example, is a Texas native, and she’s homesick.
“She’s expressed all season long how she’s having a good experience playing basketball,” Thiros said. “The basketball’s been great, but she misses her family. She has struggled with that.”
The nine ISU women’s players who departed last spring each had their own motivations, Thiros said.
For example, Diaba Konate was looking for a more diverse campus, something ISU simply couldn’t offer. Thiros said she has no problem with athletes taking advantage of the portal for the right reasons. But she cautions that 36% of players who enter the portal wind up with no place to land. Once a player starts the transfer process, they lose their scholarship to their original institution, and it’s unlikely they’ll get it back if another institution doesn’t offer. Other athletes enter the portal with the idea of moving up a level in competition, but wind up either playing less at the higher level, or making a lateral or downward move.
“I just hope that they are all using really sound reasoning when they go in, and they know what they want,” Thiros said. “It’s not something that’s all that easily undone once you’re in it.”
It is highly unlikely the NCAA will change the aspects of the transfer portal that make initial transfers so easy these days. But there are new rules in place that will make second transfers less likely, and will make institutions more leery about using the portal in the first place. An athlete gets one free transfer from one Division I institution to another I without having to sit out. (Because Bello transferred to ISU from a Division II school, she will not have to sit out next season after transferring from ISU). But on a second D-1 to D-1 transfer, the athlete has to sit out a season unless they get a waiver, and the NCAA has significantly tightened the requirements for those waivers.
There is also a relatively new rule that dictates schools that accept transfers are now responsible for the cost of their education, even if the athlete quits the team, until they either graduate or their athletic eligibility is complete. That athlete also counts against the program’s scholarship limit. That might make coaches more careful about the transfers they take.
Finally, as the athletes who were granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID graduate, there will be fewer graduate transfer athletes who are taking advantage of that sixth season to become immediately eligible at another institution.
Despite those changes, the transfer portal and the accompanying chaos don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.
“It’s definitely a challenge and It’s going to continue to be a challenge,” Thiros said. “The coaches are adjusting as quickly as they can. Probably the biggest thing is it’s impacting our recruiting budgets. Coaches are recruiting a lot more kids and having to be pretty aggressive about the things they do to build culture, because when your team changes so dramatically every year, you have to build it quickly.”
As for us fans? We’ll have to adjust to ever changing rosters as well and remind ourselves that many of the good players who are leaving got to our teams via the transfer portal in the first place. What the portal giveth, the portal can taketh away.
Brad Bugger has been following athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
