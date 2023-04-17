Laura Bello ISU

Idaho State forward Laura Bello, who has since entered the transfer portal, goes up for a short shot during a game last season against Montana.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

I have to admit: I should not have been one bit surprised when I heard that Idaho State basketball player Laura Bello was entering the transfer portal. And yet it hit me like a punch in the gut.

The 6-foot-3 center, who transferred to Idaho State last spring and led the league in rebounding and finished second in blocked shots, made her decision public last week. As a columnist and broadcaster, I’m supposed to be neutral about such developments, but like most folks who follow ISU women’s basketball, we enjoy following a winner. And a winner is what Seton Sobolewski has produced for the vast majority of his 15 seasons as Bengal head coach.

Carsyn Boswell ISU

Idaho State guard Carsyn Boswell, who has since entered the transfer portal, gets a jumper off under pressure during a game last season against Idaho.
8S7A7068.jpg

Former Idaho State guard Diaba Konate, who has since transferred to UC Irvine, surveys the floor during a 2022 game.
 

