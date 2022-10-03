When he thought about the play that could have swung the game, the Montana muffed punt that officials ruled was not in fact muffed, Charlie Ragle had to laugh. He had to hold back, had to stop himself from voicing his frustration on a play that could have kept his Idaho State club in Saturday’s game.
“It is what it is, though,” Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “Calls are going to happen for you and against you in the course of the game. That was obviously a critical one, but it didn't win or lose the game for us. The kids played hard and we're proud of them for that.”
Then Ragle furrowed his brow and said this: “But, you know, playing hard isn't good enough.”
As well as anything else, that sentiment captures where this ISU team is through five games: Winless but playing hard, losing games but staying in most of them. Very few people expected the Bengals to win Saturday’s game against No. 3 Montana. Even fewer anticipated them staying within a few scores. In what projected to be one of the Big Sky Conference’s most lopsided matchups this year, ISU forced Montana to recover an onside kick to ice the game, which is more than the Griz’s previous four opponents can say.
But, like Ragle said, the Bengals don’t want to be kicking onside kicks in the final seconds of games. They want to be the ones receiving them. They want to win. When they take the field this weekend in Bozeman, visiting No. 4 Montana State, they will be 364 days removed from their last victory. Around Pocatello, the mood has surged like a stock market graph, but the team has not won a game in that span either.
To some extent, that’s to be expected. Ragle is in his first year taking over a moribund program and he’s working with an exceedingly young roster — with guys who A) aren’t his recruits, B) haven’t played D1 ball before or C) both. Good luck prying a win from those circumstances.
Problem is, ISU is now in the middle of the most challenging stretch of the season: Last week, at home against No. 3 Montana. This week, on the road against No. 4 Montana State.
Gulp.
“We gotta win games and we're gonna go back to work this morning,” Ragle said. “We'll come back for a walk-through tonight and we'll go back to practice tomorrow morning. And Montana State is the focus.”
Here’s a quick scout on the Bobcats: They’re 4-1 with wins over McNeese, Morehead State, Eastern Washington and most recently UC Davis. Wyoming transfer quarterback Sean Chambers has started the last two games in place of the injured Tommy Mellott for Montana State, which is averaging 42 points per game, good for (somehow) second place in the conference. Their defense may be vulnerable, yielding 35 points to EWU and 24 to UC Davis, but they’re also averaging close to 300 rushing yards per game — so that might not matter as much.
Idaho State’s challenge this week is much the same as it was last week: Find a way to take down a behemoth.
“I think the key is to slow them down,” Ragle said. “They've got a good running attack as well as with their quarterbacks. We've gotta be gap-sound and we've got to run, rally to the football and be clean in our tackling. That's going to be the key. I thought we were pretty clean in our tackling against Montana.”
The Bengals had even more to be happy about from Saturday’s loss. Their secondary, which looked ugly early in the season, has started to improve, both in technique and awareness. Linebacker Charles Ike snared an interception, which helped ISU win the turnover battle for the first time all season. Third-string quarterback Sagan Gronauer threw one costly interception, which the Griz parlayed into a touchdown, but he also stood in the pocket and made throws — like ones to Xavier Guillory, who now ranks No. 8 nationally in receiving yards, and ones to receiver Christian Fredericksen, one a play that Idaho State should advertise like those severe weather alerts you get on your phone.
Sagan Gronauer with an absolute dot to Christian Fredericksen, who comes down with an unreal catch for a touchdown — over former teammate Jayden Dawson.
Then there were the parts of the game the Bengals regret. They wish that muffed punt stayed a muffed punt. They also wish they could have converted in Griz territory. On one occasion, ISU advanced to the UM 43, where Ian Hershey punted. On their next drive, the Bengals drove down to the 28, where they faced a fourth-and-9. They went for it. They did not convert.
When he thought back to those scenarios, and whether he considered sending Hershey (who is 3-for-4 on field goals this year) out for longer field goals, Ragle said this: “Those are hard. Again, who are we playing? We’re playing Montana. I wanna be smart, obviously, and make the right call, but I'm playing to win. Three points isn't going to be good enough against Montana. We've gotta score some touchdowns.”
To spring an upset of colossal proportions this weekend, the Bengals will likely need to do the same.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
