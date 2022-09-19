Watching Charlie Ragle break down football plays can feel like watching LeBron break down basketball plays. Idaho State’s head man seems to have every play memorized, every intricacy of every formation committed to memory. For Ragle, that’s not always a fun experience — in this case, revisiting his club’s last game means revisiting a 31-16 loss to Central Arkansas last weekend — but it’s still remarkable to listen to.
For example, here’s his analysis of one of his team’s turnovers, an interception from quarterback Hunter Hays that prevented the Bengals from scoring in the red zone.
“We're on that 19 yard line. I believe we put the back on the wrong side,” Ragle said. “So you should be to the field and swing, expand the mike backer. All of the sudden, that route that we throw to Jalen Johnson in the back is one-on-one and pretty open. Instead, we put the back on the right. Mike just drops and now turns into Tampa 2. We throw it into the endzone, into double coverage, and guess who picks it off? The mike backer. That's a self-inflicted wound.”
Hunter Hays just threw into triple coverage, and UCA picked it off. Bengals miss another chance at six. pic.twitter.com/PDJ6g1LFYw
It’s OK if that language makes little sense. There’s a reason Ragle is a head coach. The point here is that, as he rehashed in detail several of his group’s plays on Saturday, he tended to rehash mistakes — those “self-inflicted wounds.” To be sure, the Bengals opened up a few: Hays threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble, which Central Arkansas scooped up and took into the end zone, good for a three-score lead early in the second half.
Two days later, that’s what burned Ragle the most about this loss, his team’s third straight to start the season: The Bengals lost the turnover battle, 3-1. They were flagged for eight penalties for 70 yards. Plus, their offensive line surrendered three sacks, two on third down and one on fourth down.
“You can't be negative-two turnovers and expect to win many football games,” Ragle said. “We had (eight) penalties. A couple of them probably shouldn't have been called, but nonetheless, they got called. So we shot ourselves in the foot defensively on a drive and give them 30 yards in penalties. You just can't win football games, especially where we're at, with turnovers and penalties and sacks.”
In that way, Ragle has a point: ISU is one of the Big Sky’s most inexperienced teams, a roster with significant turnover and already a handful of injuries, including a significant one to their starting quarterback. So as their margin for error shrinks, they can hardly afford to give away chances — turnovers and penalties and sacks, all the things that showed up in spades on Saturday.
Which prompts a question: How do the Bengals remedy those? That’s a complicated one. For his part, Ragle said he feels his team has the players now, the capability to turn things around this season. On the other hand, he’s also stressed recruiting, about how many of the problems his team has encountered thus far require long-term fixes. “I think over the course of the season, you're going to see guys get better,” Ragle said. “A good football team is not playing their best football in mid-September.”
Also fair. Here is ISU’s schedule coming up: This Saturday, at Northern Colorado, which was voted to finish next-to-last in the Big Sky media and coaches preseason polls. Next Saturday, at home against Montana, which made last year’s FCS playoffs, and the next Saturday, on the road against Montana State, which made last year’s FCS national championship game.
So if the Bengals are to get better, maybe it’ll help playing the conference’s best. Either way, Ragle wants to show his guys how to win. He wants them to understand that experience. Can they do that before they’ve won a game? Only time will tell.
“So let's take a look at ourselves and what's best for this young man,” Ragle said, opening up about he and his coaches’ approach. “Is it better to give Hunter Hays a little bit less in the playbook? I don't know that yet. That's just an example. Just all across the board, we have to be creative in what we're doing right now to find a way to get a real victory, and feel it and taste it and then, OK, let's go get another one. Can't win three till you win one. Can't win six until you win one.”
