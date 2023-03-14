A few months ago, when Josh Alford first heard that Cody Hawkins would be Idaho State’s next head coach, the cornerback’s mind went a few different directions. He liked the hire. Then he thought about where Hawkins was coming from: UC Davis, where he served as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator — where he helped his team torch ISU in a six-score a month prior.
“So I was like, OK, this guy can put up points on the board,” Alford said. “So we felt good.”
Next season, Alford will actually be in charge of preventing teams from treating Idaho State the same way, but still, there are worse ways to begin a coaching regime than feeling impressed with the guy.
Which leads us to the reason for telling this story in the first place: ISU kicked off spring practice on Tuesday, and with it began the Hawkins era, the first step in what everyone involved with the operation hopes will become a sea change for the program.
What will that look like? Nobody knows, same as nobody knows what this fall’s team will look like. So Hawkins & Co. have dedicated these first few days of practice — before the Bengals go on spring break next week — to the basics.
“I think you can do a lot of the sexy stuff, of throwing and catching and running around, and people like to take pictures of that,” Hawkins said. “But for us, these first two days before we go on spring break, it's kind of a trial to figure out over spring break, ‘alright, we need footballs here, we need cameras here. Let's do this. Let's incorporate this drill. Hey, let's flip this around. This space will be better for that.’ Because it's new for a lot of us. And we want to make sure when we get to the meat of practice with practice going, that when we get back from spring break, we're rolling like a well-oiled machine.”
If you walked up to Tuesday’s practice, which was open to the public, you might not have noticed much different from a practice around this time last year. Chilly weather in March: check. Guys running around in black and white practice jerseys: check. Coaches in orange and black gear: check. A blue crane hovering above the field for film: check.
Get a little closer, though, and you start to notice the changes. A new crop of coaches roamed the field: Defensive coordinator Josh Runda and offensive line coach Mark Weber, running backs coach Jake Thomas and safeties coach Scott Thiessen. A few returners did their thing too, like cornerbacks coach Devin Holiday and running backs coach Nick Alaimalo, but so many faces have changed for this program.
That means players, too. Gone are several playmakers from past seasons, like quarterback Tyler Vander Waal and receivers Xavier Guillory and Benji Omayebu, all of whom transferred over the offseason. Safety Quantraill Morris-Walker transferred, as did receiver Jalen Johnson. Several offensive linemen from last season, like Terron Carey and John Perko, Tyler Clemons and Avery Demmons, all moved on or graduated.
So much has shifted since we last caught up with these guys. It’s even a little hard to believe it’s the time of year to talk about them again. Which prompts what feels like a fair question: How have the players themselves made the transition?
“I think it's been extremely smooth,” said senior Mike Davis, who is moving from tight end to offensive line. “These guys have made an effort to get to know us, and to get to know other people that aren't in their position group. So I'd say that this is the smoothest transition we've had so far in five years.”
“I’d agree,” Alford added. “We had a little bit of turnover from the last staff. But we brought in some new coaches and they’ve really been infectious with their energy. They show they really care about us. And it's just been really fun working with them. Just can't wait to go farther with them.”
Here is where we run into a problem unique to March practice: There isn’t much real news to report. These coaches and players are doing all they can at this point, which is saying the right things and putting their best foot (feet?) forward. Davis’ switch to offensive line will register as newsworthy — “You look at Mike and on film, the guy was unquestionably the best blocker on the football team last year. I mean, it's not even close,” Hawkins said — but for now, finding concrete things to glean is like hunting the Gate City for warm weather right now.
On the quarterback situation, Hawkins confirmed Hunter Hays (who filled in for much of last year) and sophomore Keegan Thompson are in the mix. But, he said, “they’re all in the mix.” Hawkins even shouted out Jake Sanders and Mikey Zele, neither of whom saw meaningful action last fall.
Again: Good luck finding anything notable from Day 1 of spring practice. The Bengals are back, though, and for better or worse, they look much different.
