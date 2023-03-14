A few months ago, when Josh Alford first heard that Cody Hawkins would be Idaho State’s next head coach, the cornerback’s mind went a few different directions. He liked the hire. Then he thought about where Hawkins was coming from: UC Davis, where he served as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator — where he helped his team torch ISU in a six-score a month prior.

“So I was like, OK, this guy can put up points on the board,” Alford said. “So we felt good.”

Cody Hawkins practice

Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins tosses a cone during Tuesday's practice.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.