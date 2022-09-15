Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Central Arkansas quarterback Will McElvain (2) passes against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

We know a lot about Idaho State ahead of its home-opener, a matchup with Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. What we don't know as much about the Bears, who also enter with two losses.

For that, we turn to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports reporter Sam Lane, who was kind enough to share some insight on UCA. Here are a few questions and answers.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Recommended for you