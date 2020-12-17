Perhaps no one was better equipped to handle the recruiting challenges brought on by COVID-19 than Ryan Looney. Think recruiting via virtual tours is tough? Psssh. Try in-person official visits when you’re a quasi-tour guide explaining things that you’ve never seen before. Now that’s a level of salesmanship that would make Jordan Belfort proud.
Looney spent a few days in Pocatello in April 2019, garnering an inkling of familiarity with some of the Idaho State facilities before standing behind a wooden podium at the Pond Student Union, laying out his vision for a mediocre, downtrodden program.
The new ISU men’s basketball coach flew back to San Diego shortly after and began the myriad duties of a recently-hired Division I head coach. He shuffled his belongings into boxes, tried to assemble a staff and called every recruit on his radar.
On May 1, Looney flew into Boise and began a three-hour drive east towards his new home. He pulled into Twin Falls that afternoon to meet with some recruits who were attending the College of Southern Idaho. At 8 p.m., he arrived in Pocatello, grabbing a few hours of shut-eye before a heap of prospects arrived for their official visit.
“We weren’t wasting any time,” Looney said.
* * *
Tony Cool’s flight from Phoenix arrived in Pocatello a few hours ahead of his son’s trek from Eugene, and he figured he’d make his way towards the Idaho State campus early. With his son still not there, Cool walked around to some of the other recruits on their official visits, shaking hands and saying hellos.
Then he spotted a familiar face. Tony Cool and Malik Porter locked eyes and started laughing.
“I think I texted Tarik right away like, ‘You know Malik is on his visit here, too?’” Tony Cool said. “I think it was funny but, also, I think it gave them both an (added) comfort level. Idaho is obviously very different from Phoenix … To have somebody you know and are kind of friends with there before you even get there, it certainly helps.”
Added Malik: “We talked about (reuniting), to have that connection again … That’s my boy.”
Tarik Cool eventually arrived in Pocatello. The former standout at Desert Vista High School (Ariz.) had already had a winding college journey. He signed with Dixie State out of high school but had limited opportunities, redshirting his first year and appearing in 16 games his second year. He transferred to Lane Community College in Oregon and was named SWAC Conference Player of the Year, sparking Division I interest.
Porter wasn’t much different. As a 6-foot-5, high-flying forward out of Cesar Chavez High in Phoenix, Porter had hints of Division I interest but couldn’t get a school to bite. Rather than play at a four-year DII school, Porter figured he could play his way into a DI scholarship. After averaging 11 points and game and being named an NJCAA honorable mention All-American at Southern Idaho, bigger schools began calling.
On May 2, the paths of two Arizona boys converged again. There was opportunity in Pocatello — for a new start and for a chance to prove everyone who said they were too skinny or too short wrong.
There to guide them was another man looking to prove something. A spark needed to be lit in the ISU men’s basketball program, something to give the school hope for the future. And, thus, it was important that Looney’s first month as a Division I head coach included some skilled recruits putting on the orange and black.
The trio with something to prove strutted around the Pocatello campus chatting, laughing and forging a bond that now has the chance to propel Bengals hoops. It didn’t matter that neither of them had a clue what they were seeing.
“We were literally walking around campus, maybe showing each other what Idaho State had to offer,” Looney said as leaned back in his chair and broke out in furious laughter. “We had maps in our hands trying to find buildings. I had literally been on campus like 12 hours longer than they had.”
* * *
Tarik’s athletic journey was, in a way, deja vu for his old man. Tony Cool was a late-bloomer, a kid who didn’t hit his growth spurt until a little later than his peers. He was too short for basketball, too skinny for football. So he took up baseball, his third option.
That choice still eats at him.
“I listened to people,” Tony Cool said. “And I swore I would never let my kids listen to people in a negative light like that. I had people tell me I couldn’t do something. That’s why I tell Tarik, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you can’t do something.’”
So, as Tarik followed his dad’s path as a small child, Tony pushed him towards his passions, not towards the things where others thought he’d excel. Tony quickly figured out that Tarik’s passion was basketball. Perhaps Tarik’s first words being “ball” and shoot” gave that away.
To help, Tony made sure Tarik’s form was superb. You can be small, but you can’t shoot like you’re small. Tarik was never a chucker, never one to take the ball from his hip and catapult it to the ceiling. He was a form-centric shooter, who used his legs and released on the lift.
“Tarik Cool was really, really skinny. Very long. He had volleyball-line 3-point range,” said Gregg Rosenberg, an Arizona basketball analyst for Rivals. “But he was real confident in his handles and his shot.”
In high school, despite being 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds soaking wet, Tarik starred at Desert Vista. He averaged 13 points his junior and senior seasons, running a masterful pick-and-roll with his big man Brandon Clarke, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzles.
But because of his size, not many DI coaches were willing to take a shot on him.
“It was frustrating for me because it was frustrating for Tarik,” Tony Cool said. “(We told him,) sometimes you just need the right opportunity and the right fit — and those make the best stories. The best views come after the toughest climbs.”
A lot of the reason Tarik Cool is in Pocatello goes back to ISU assistant Joe White. He coached the shifty guard at Lane, helping showcase and being out the best parts of his game. The year was so spectacular for the pair that, when White became an ISU assistant, he was able to bring his best player with him.
It was the culmination of the blueprint White laid out for Tarik a year before. Like Tony Cool, White was someone who saw the potential in Tarik and wouldn’t tell him anything was impossible.
“Tarik’s vision and goal was to become a Division I basketball player, and I shared my vision and my plan for how we’d make that happen,” White said. “I felt like Tarik’s skillset permitted him to be our primary offensive threat and, with that, he was skilled enough to score, skilled enough to pass, skilled enough to do a lot of things that helped us win at that level.”
* * *
As Tony Cool remembers the famous official visit and self-guided tour, he, Tarik and Malik all stopped inside the Bengals’ equipment room in Reed Gym. Looney was showing off the new jerseys and explaining the Adidas shoe contracts.
Then Looney began a little recruiting pitch, trying to gauge how interested Tarik and Malik were to commit to the program he just inherited. Then Malik blurted out a promise.
“If Tarik comes here, then I’m going to come here.”
Less than two weeks later, that became official. Tarik’s presence helped, but so did the relationship Porter had with Looney and the fact that his coach at CSI, Jared Phay, got an assistant coaching gig in Pocatello.
Speaking about it more than a year later, Porter’s very mild-mannered about the whole thing. It’s not that he’s against looking to his past, or that he’s all-in on his senior season, it’s a genetic trait.
“The men in our family, they are just so easy-going and mellow individuals,” said Malik’s sister, Megan, before translating that to basketball. “He’s an unselfish player. Even if there’s an opportunity for him to shine, if he’s not the best option he’s going to go with that option.”
And, despite averaging nearly a double-double in high school, that didn’t help Porter’s recruitment.
“He was like 6-3, 6-4, but he played like he was 6-8. It was crazy. Freaky-long wingspan and he handled it pretty good for being a forward,” Rosenberg said. “He was basically a 4 or a 5 at Cesar Chavez. He always grew up with smaller kids on his team, so he was kind of pigeon-holed to play the bigger positions.”
Like he did at Idaho State last season. With no size, Looney consistently started Porter at center, a gamble that the 6-foot-5 forward tried to make pay off. Tarik and Malik were the Bengals’ top two scorers last season, each averaging just about 12 points a game.
This season, with a crop of 11 newcomers — not including 6-foot-8 center Brayden Parker, who is projected to start in the paint — Idaho State has options. And that should free up Tarik and Malik.
“Last year, teams could pack the paint on us because we only had two guys who could shoot from the perimeter,” Tarik said. “Teams are going to have to guard us more honestly.”
Added White: “They’re going to have to be really good for us. They’re our seniors. And, in order for us to be our best, they’re going to have to play consistent and efficient basketball.”
The duo seem to be poised for a strong senior season — which is an increasingly odd thing to write given the NCAA has said all athletes will play this season without using up a year of eligibility. Which means, as much as this can be about Malik and Tarik’s journey from Arizona to Pocatello ending at the same time, it’s more about what they could mean for the Bengals if Looney gets his two best players for not one, but two more seasons.
And that brings us back to the conversations Tarik and Malik had during their visit almost a year and a half ago.
“We were both kind of presented with the same opportunity,” Tarik said, “to come in and make an immediate impact and kind of be the guys to turn around a program.”
They have the perfect opportunity in Pocatello.