Idaho State defensive coordinator Roger Cooper has three rules for his linebackers.
1. Never lie.
2. Run to the ball.
3. Know when to work, know when to play.
Then there’s rule 3.5, a special designation for senior Oshea Trujillo: Never talk when I’m talking.
Now in his sixth season in Pocatello, Trujillo is the leader of the Bengals’ defense, a speedy 5-foot-11 linebacker who racked up 34 tackles, nine pass breakups and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors in the shortened spring season.
For all his development on the field, though, Cooper’s rule still applies. But has he had to bring it up much this fall?
Cooper grins like a child. He grabs the laptop on front of him and swivels the camera to the culprit. Trujillo is sitting a few feet away, looking at his phone and shaking his head.
“No he hasn’t,” Trujillo said with a laugh.
“Absolutely,” Cooper interjected, “Absolutely. Oh my gosh. This guy is ready to get into coaching. All-American mouthpiece. He’s a great leader, just chatty.”
It seems those things are not separate entities. Trujillo is a great leader because he’s chatty.
“His attitude kind of permeates everyone else. It kind of helps all of us to be that guy, to believe that we’re that guy,” linebacker Connor Wills said of Trujillo. “I’ve never met a guy who knows they can do it more than Oshea.”
The key for Idaho State is creating a locker room full of those guys, players who are so self-confident regardless of circumstance. A lot of freshman or junior college transfers were thrown into the fire during the spring season, forced to adapt to the speed and complexity of Division I football.
As a result, Trujillo said, most of the Bengals’ mistakes were “user errors.” In other words, it’s not because of the scheme that Idaho State went 2-4 and gave up over 25 points and 300 passing yards a game.
“If I’m a guy and I just get beat on a play and I’m questioning myself, now that’s one thing I have to worry about,” Trujillo argued. “(Now) coach gives me a call and me and somebody else don’t communicate or aren’t on the same page, that’s two negatives. This isn’t math. That’s not a positive.”
Running an odd front, Idaho State relies on its linebackers more than most schools in the country. It has a roster full of them – headlined by Wills and Trujillo but also including senior Kennon Smith and junior Darian Green.
Behind them, however, is where Idaho State’s youth becomes prevalent. Of the Bengals’ 17 defensive backs, 10 of them are freshmen.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was placed up brick by brick” said junior Jayden Dawson, a first-team all-conference corner from the spring. “We have so much to learn, so much to get better from.”
What helps the Bengals’ cause is a number of newcomers – including freshman Josh Alford and transfers Jacob Jones and Cam Davis – played in the spring. No more are they blind to Division I football or naive to the importance of the details and communication Trujillo preaches.
The Bengals’ defense will enter the 2021 season oddly experienced. No more with “user errors” or mental mistakes be tacked up to simply a product of youth. Idaho State knows and seems comfortable with that.
“I really think last spring, guys didn’t like how that felt. Guys were coming back and working,” Trujillo said. “It just feels different.”