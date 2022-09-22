RC1_5053.JPG

Idaho State senior Callie Bourne dribbles the ball up the floor last season.

What have we learned from the denouement, and eventual destruction, of the two-time Big Sky Conference champion Idaho State women’s basketball team? Strange as it seems, perhaps that even winning can be tedious, if you allow it to be.

To recap, the Bengal women won the Big Sky regular season and post-season titles in the 2020-2021 season, returned nearly all of their key players last year under the tutelage of ISU’s all-time winningest coach, Seton Sobolewski, and were heavily favored to repeat as conference champions. In fact, they did manage to repeat as regular-season champs, but they stumbled down the stretch, losing their final three games, including an 18-point route by Northern Colorado in their only Big Sky Tournament game.

Idaho State's (from left) Montana Oltrogge, Callie Bourne, Dora Goles and Tomekia Whitman chat during a game against Eastern Washington earlier this season.
Idaho State guard Montana Oltrogge (25) slings a pass to Callie Bourne last season against Portland State.
Idaho State guard Callie Bourne
 