What have we learned from the denouement, and eventual destruction, of the two-time Big Sky Conference champion Idaho State women’s basketball team? Strange as it seems, perhaps that even winning can be tedious, if you allow it to be.
To recap, the Bengal women won the Big Sky regular season and post-season titles in the 2020-2021 season, returned nearly all of their key players last year under the tutelage of ISU’s all-time winningest coach, Seton Sobolewski, and were heavily favored to repeat as conference champions. In fact, they did manage to repeat as regular-season champs, but they stumbled down the stretch, losing their final three games, including an 18-point route by Northern Colorado in their only Big Sky Tournament game.
And then came the deconstruction of the roster. Assistant coach Travis Brewster had departed for a new job just prior to the start of the season; assistant coach Ryan Johnson departed just after the season ended. Nine players with remaining eligibility, including starters Diaba Konate, Tomekia Whitman and Montana Oltrogge, entered the transfer portal. Overnight, it seemed, the Bengals transformed from continuing conference championship contenders to a group of inexperienced unknowns.
Callie Bourne, who has been a foundational part of the program for four seasons now and will return for her COVID year this season, watched it all from within the program. She says last year’s Bengals lost their joy under the weight of expectation.
“I think having those expectations hurt us a little bit,” Bourne said through that marvelous Australian accent of hers. “I think we didn’t enjoy it as much. I think if we won games, we weren’t thrilled about winning games. I think we need to get back to, like winning is fun, like we love winning. We kind of lost our spark a little bit… We lost it and we didn’t know how to get it back.”
As Bourne watched teammate after teammate depart the program last spring, she was a little surprised at the depth of the mass departure, but she didn’t take it personally. “I knew everyone had their own choice to make and I was going to respect what everyone did,” Bourne said. “They had to do what was best for them at the time, so I didn’t have any grudges towards them. I want my old teammates to do well wherever they go. I’ll be supporting them, watching them, even if they’re in the same conference.”
That last comment was a tip of the cap to Oltrogge, who will play her final season close to home, at conference rival Northern Arizona.
Bourne, too, had to make a decision about whether to prolong her time as a Bengal, or call it good and head home to Australia to begin what she hopes is a professional basketball career. “I’m obviously happy with my decision staying here,” Bourne said. “I felt like it was the right thing to do. I felt like we still had unfinished business here. I still had a great community here, so I couldn’t leave here, the friends, the community, the coaches here. I just felt like I needed to stay.”
Surrounded by new teammates, a couple of new assistant coaches and the prospect of a different emphasis in game planning, Bourne seems rejuvenated and truly excited about the prospects for this new collection of athletes. “The team we have right now is so exciting and so talented,” Bourne said. “I’m so grateful for the teammates and coaches we have now.”
Bourne, who at 5-9 is one of the best rebounders, inch-for-inch, in the Big Sky Conference, hopes that one change coming from the new roster is a return to her old position of point guard. Years ago, when veteran point guard Dora Goles sustained an injury, Bourne was thrust into the starting point guard role as a true freshman. After Goles returned and Konate later joined the team, Sobolewski chose to try to maximize Bourne’s toughness and physicality at the small and power forward positions the last two seasons.
“I played point guard my whole life,” Bourne said. “When I was recruited, I was a point guard. My freshman year, I played point guard. I did play out of position for a couple of years, which I enjoyed. I think it was a good experience, a learning opportunity for me. But I’m happy to be back at point guard. I feel more comfortable at the position. I think that helps the team and gets them more organized with the new group.”
I asked Bourne for a scouting report on the “new group,” and in general, what she sees is a transformation of ISU from an outside-oriented, three-point shooting roster to a more inside-focused team. Of all the newcomers on the roster, the one who captures Bourne’s attention most is 6-3 center Laura Bello, who transferred to ISU from Division II Newman College.
“Laura, she’s athletic,” Bourne said. “I’m used to rebounding a little bit and when we play open gym, I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll get this rebound,’ and then I’m like, ‘OK, where’s the basketball?' She’s 6-3 and can jump like no tomorrow.”
As Bourne evaluates her new teammates through the open gym process, she’s concluded that the Bengals have a mixture of talent at the post position. That’s definitely a different situation for an ISU team that really struggled against good post players last year.
“I think we’re really focusing on the posts and getting the ball in the paint,” Bourne said. “We have four or five different bigs and they all bring something different to the table, and it's really nice that we can use that to our advantage.”
The Bengals hope to still get outside shooting production from returner Carsyn Boswell, who redshirted with an injury last season, and Cam Collman, a transfer from the University of Portland. Veteran Finley Garnett joins Bourne as a versatile player who can fill several positions. Bourne is also impressed with incoming freshman point guard Bridee Burks, whose quickness challenges Bourne defensively during those open gym sessions.
“It’s all exciting, honestly, because we’re used to doing the same things the last four years and it’s different this year,” Bourne said. “Different coaches, different players, so it feels like it’s a whole new team.”
The new coaches include former teammate Goles, and Maiya Michel, who came to ISU from Arizona State's women's hoops program, where she worked in the operations department. Bourne really likes the toughness of Michel, a three-year starting forward during her playing days at the University of Denver.
“I respect her a lot and listen to her because she’s tough,” Bourne said. “I love tough coaches. I think that’s why I enjoy Coach Sobo so much because he’s so tough on me.”
An interesting observation, because in these days of the transfer portal, coaches are having to measure their “toughness” with the need to keep players happy. Bourne, who has a bachelor’s degree in sports management and is working on a second degree in psychology, says it’s a whole new world in college athletics these days.
“I feel it’s a lot harder for coaches now,” Bourne said. “The ball used to be in the coaches’ court, but now it’s more in the players’ court. They can make more decisions and coaches have to adapt to it a little more. I think Coach Sobo has done a great job with that. He’s realized he has to change and adapt to keep players coming here. “
Bourne, whose younger sister is a starting forward at Nebraska, was able to return home to visit family in Australia this summer for the first time in two years, due to COVID constraints. It’s been a difficult separation, but she credits Zoom, the ability to spend time with her younger sister, and her boyfriend and his family with getting her through it.
She plans to return to Australia after the season to pursue professional basketball, something she participated in on a developmental basis before she came to Idaho State. “I’m kind of excited to go back there, after four years, and see how I compare,” Bourne said.
And once basketball is over?
“I still have to figure that out,” Bourne said. “I have quite a few things, but I change my mind every day. Whether I want to be a firefighter. I love organizing events, so I don’t know if I want to do that. I love coaching, I’ve done that for a long time. So I have to figure that out.
“But I’m trying to enjoy my college,” Bourne added. “That’s what my parents tell me, just enjoy it and it will all work out. I’m young, I feel young — we’ll see how I feel at the end of the season,” she added with a laugh.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.