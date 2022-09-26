Sagan Gronauer Idaho State football

Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer gets ready to throw the ball against Cal Poly last season.

 Nathan Nybakke

Over the weekend, Idaho State’s season began to worsen. The Bengals lost by three scores to Northern Colorado, the only conference team projected to finish as poorly as them, and they gave away several chances to mount a rally.

For ISU, the worst development happened on one of the worst plays. In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Hunter Hays, playing in place of the injured Tyler Vander Waal, lost a fumble on a scoop-and-score. Hays sustained an injury, leading third-stringer Sagan Gronauer to fill in for the rest of the game.

