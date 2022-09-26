Over the weekend, Idaho State’s season began to worsen. The Bengals lost by three scores to Northern Colorado, the only conference team projected to finish as poorly as them, and they gave away several chances to mount a rally.
For ISU, the worst development happened on one of the worst plays. In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Hunter Hays, playing in place of the injured Tyler Vander Waal, lost a fumble on a scoop-and-score. Hays sustained an injury, leading third-stringer Sagan Gronauer to fill in for the rest of the game.
That arrangement will now become longer-lasting. Hays will miss ISU’s game this weekend against Montana, head coach Charlie Ragle shared on Monday afternoon, and Gronauer will play in his place.
“He's played a lot of football and we're comfortable with him. At any level, he's a capable quarterback,” Ragle said. “But again, we're on our third-string quarterback, and we've only played four games. That's… I think everybody knows what that is. I'm not going to elaborate, but I think you can tell how I feel about that.”
Here is Ragle’s full quote on Hays’ injury: “He's got some sort of ankle (injury), and I'm we're waiting on some medical information here that I don't have just yet, but he's gonna be out for a bit.”
At his weekly press conference, Ragle seemed visibly frustrated with the circumstances, the latest development in what has quickly become a forgettable season. ISU now owns an 0-4 record, with a lopsided loss in its conference-opener. The Bengals lost their starting quarterback in their second game and their backup in their fourth. The first-year coach Ragle was already taking over a moribund program. Now things get even dicier for ISU.
If there’s good news for Idaho State, it’s this: Gronauer does have experience. He played three games in 2019, and last fall, when Vander Waal went down with an injury, he and Hays split time filling in. Last season, Gronauer registered these numbers: 57-for-103 passing (55%), three interceptions and three touchdowns, his longest completion a 48-yard pass.
His most experience last season came in ISU’s road matchup with Cal Poly, which eked out a 32-29 win. In that one, Gronauer completed 23 of 38 passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Earlier this season, in ISU’s loss to San Diego State, Gronauer took over when the game became out of reach. In that game, he completed 4 of 5 passes for 34 yards. Over the weekend, when he entered the game upon Hays’ injury, he hit on 2 of 6 passes for 18 yards. Small sample sizes, sure, but he has been out there for a few reps this year.
Thing is, his opportunity comes at an inopportune time for his team. This weekend’s game will feature two teams on entirely opposite ends of the Big Sky Conference spectrum: The visitors, Montana, are a conference titan who appeared in the top five of a series of FCS polls this week. The Griz made a cameo in last season’s playoffs. They are a powerhouse.
When they walk into Holt Arena, they will play an Idaho State team that has watched a rash of injuries help derail this season. The Bengals have shown promise, even lately — Ragle liked his defense’s showing last weekend, and turnovers be damned, his offense really has moved the ball well this year — but they could hardly have picked a worse time for their backup quarterback to go down with an injury.
“It's a terrible hand to be dealt in the fifth game, but no one cares. Nobody cares,” Ragle said. “Don't feel sorry for us. We'll figure out a way and do the best we can with what we’ve got. Football is, like I said, a cruel business. We’ve gotta figure out a way.”
