Of course, in this most uncertain and precarious of seasons, one of Seton Sobolewski’s most stressful moments came not on the bench at the end of a close game, but rather sitting and waiting for his phone to buzz.
On Tuesday evening, the Idaho State head women’s basketball coach found himself on pins and needles, waiting to hear the results of a COVID-19 test that, more than any shot or pass or turnover, could have an outsized impact on the Bengals’ season.
On Sunday, one of Sobolewski’s players had a rapid test for COVID-19 – one of the routine tests that college athletes have become accustomed to over the past year –come back positive.
The result jeopardized ISU’s stellar season with the Bengals sitting at 18-3, teetering on the edge of claiming their first Big Sky Conference regular-season title since 2012.
But early in the week, a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test came back negative from the same sample.
PCR tests are generally more accurate than the rapid tests, which raised the possibility that the first test had provided a false positive.
But the Bengals still needed one more test to be sure, which is why Sobolewski was stressing on Tuesday. If a second PCR test came back positive, the Bengals would be in quarantine until Sunday, two days before they’re scheduled to open the high-stakes, one-loss-and-you’re-out Big Sky tournament. If it was negative, they could play Eastern Washington as scheduled on Friday and get a normal weekend of prep before the tourney.
“It’s a real critical time,” Sobolewski said.
Results were supposed to come in anywhere from 7 to 9 p.m. At around 7:30, Sobolewski finally got the news.
Negative.
The result meant that, although Idaho State’s Wednesday game against Eastern Washington was canceled due to the initial false positive result, the Bengals will host the Eagles on Friday, with a win clinching the outright regular-season conference championship for ISU.
An Idaho loss against Montana would achieve the same result. Even if the Vandals won and the Bengals lost, resulting in a tie at 14-3 in conference play on the season, ISU will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week thanks to tiebreakers.
The last time ISU clinched a regular-season conference championship came all the way back on Feb. 25, 2012 — ironically, also against Eastern Washington. Ashleigh Vella had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in ISU’s 63-50 win on the road in Cheney, Washington.
This season’s Bengals will get the same opportunity.
“It feels great, just because it’s been the ultimate test this year, the ultimate mental and emotional test,” Sobolewski said.
And after their closest call of the season — Wednesday’s game was the first this season the Bengals have had canceled due to their COVID issues, not the other team’s — they’re just thankful to have the opportunity to do it on the court, rather than by sitting and waiting.
And having gotten that opportunity, they’re not taking it lightly. After receiving the results of the second test Tuesday, Sobolewski planned a late-night practice for his team.
“It’s trying to stay sharp and ready to play, knowing that games can be canceled at any moment,” Sobolewski said. “You’re constantly isolating, you’re constantly worrying about testing positive. I’m very proud of our team, no matter how it all plays out. I’m very proud of our team succeeding like this in such a tough year.”