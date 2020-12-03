The Idaho State recreation center pool is not all that glamorous. It also isn’t all that occupied during the summers with classes out and students gone. But there were still the regulars, and in that group, Brayden Parker stood out.
Maybe it was because he was often the youngest by decades. Or that he routinely entered the aquatics area with his right foot in a walking boot, sometimes rolling in on a medical scooter. Or, perhaps, because Parker is 6-foot-8.
To onlookers, Parker’s presence had to be filed under things you don’t see every day, like a dog playing the piano or a bank robbery. Yet, he noted, no one asked him many questions. It’s like there was an unwritten rule on the gates of the rec center pool that judgment and outside inquiries be halted at the door.
He’d nod, wave or say hello to some of his constituents that had shared their names. Then he’d swim. Lap after lap.
“And I couldn’t use my legs,” Parker said. “So I would go and swim for like 30 to 45 minutes every day … I was still working out — I knew I had to so I didn’t fall behind.”
Well, fall any further behind.
Parker was one of the first recruits who committed to the Idaho State men’s basketball program after coach Ryan Looney was hired in April 2019. A local star at Preston and then the College of Southern Idaho, he was a big, mobile center who was projected to be the backbone of the two identities Looney wants all his teams to have: defense and rebounding.
He practiced with the Bengals all preseason and expected to be the starting center for a new-look team in Pocatello. But Parker wasn’t the same during late-October practices. He started limping around the court when he wasn’t in, the result of a nagging pain he figured would eventually vanish.
The first game of the year rolled around soon after. Coaches kept him on the bench. Parker suited up anyway — maybe hoping the coaches would forget about his injury and put him in or, possibly, so that whatever happened, he could finally say he suited up for a Division I team.
The next day didn’t offer any solace. He and Looney walked into the doctor’s office and left with a boot and scooter. It was a confirmed stress fracture, an injury that kept Parker out the entire season.
“After how long my foot was hurting, I knew it was going to happen. So I was kind of bracing myself for it,” Parker said. “I didn’t even want to go to the doctor … I didn’t want it to happen.”
The Bengals didn’t, either. Without Parker, Looney was forced to play small-ball and have 6-foot-5 forward Malik Porter play center. It went as you’d expect. Idaho State finished 8-22 and tied for last in the Big Sky Conference.
It showed how important a big man is to the success of the Bengals under Looney.
“It allows us to, essentially, run our offense the way we want to,” Idaho State assistant coach Joe White said. “And in order to be our best offensively, we have to have a skilled, back-to-the-basket 5-man — and that’s exactly what Brayden is for us.”
In three games this season, he’s shown his value. Though the Bengals are 0-3 for the first time since 2017, it’s been turnovers — not the lack of a paint presence — that have doomed ISU. Parker has 16 points and 17 rebounds so far this season.
Nothing crazy, sure. But in the Bengals’ last contest — a nine-point loss to UC Davis — Parker had his best game and ISU held the edge in rebounding and points in the paint. Last season, both of those stats favoring the Orange-and-Black was about as rare as a no-hitter in baseball.
It’s the start those in Pocatello expected when Parker was finally able to show off his lighter frame on a basketball court. They just figured it would have come 12 months prior.
After a season at College of Southern Idaho, Parker arrived at his new DI home tipping the scales around 275 pounds. Or, as White bluntly put it, “he got here and was overweight.” As Parker talks about it a year-and-a-half later, his 25-pound weight loss turned into an addiction.
“I love to work. I love to grind, so I was on the bike. I had, like, a sauna suit on, sweating my guts out, just working hard. I was eating well-balanced meals,” he said. “I was doing everything in my power because I wanted to contribute to the team and that’s one way I could.”
At CSI and Preston — where Parker helped the Indians to three state titles — his skill was so grand, a few extra pounds didn’t make much of a difference. He could have been three bills and still dominated.
But he knew a versatile Division I center needs to be lean, athletic and able-bodied to keep up with the faster pace. Especially in Looney’s system.
“Probably the biggest difference is I move better (now that I’m lighter),” Parker said. “I was always in shape for basketball season, but in the offseason, I would not take care of my body and get a little heavy.”
He’s sacrificed some things to make sure that doesn’t happen again. His trips out to eat are nearly zero. He’s fine cooking at home — even if it does take 20 minutes. He’s still not going to meal prep, but cooking some eggs or spaghetti or chicken and rice isn’t as big of a hassle anymore.
And, for that, he has the stress fracture to thank.
“If I didn’t have the injury, I wouldn’t be here today knowing I love my sport and knowing I want to get better every day,” Parker said. “I never did get complacent about basketball. After (the injury), I just realized how much it means to me.”