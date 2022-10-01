Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown.
Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when Grossman took off downfield, which is what Montana was hoping would confuse Brown.
Instead, Brown recognized the double-pass play immediately, jetting alongside Grossman, running stride-for-stride with him into the end zone. When the ball descended, Brown jumped with Grossman. It looked like great coverage. It was great coverage. The Griz still scored on the play — so if you’re looking for ways to capture No. 3 Montana’s 28-20 win over Idaho State Saturday afternoon, you can stop searching.
The Bengals did lots of things well, but things change when you square off with a team with advantages in talent and facilities and recruiting like the Griz. You can throw a perfect pass, play perfect coverage, rush the quarterback with aggressiveness that would make Aaron Donald blush — and still lose. Idaho State learned that lesson the hard way, falling to 0-5 on the year ahead of their next contest, a road test against No. 4 Montana State.
“Well, it's the No. 2 team in the country,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said. “I think everybody in here thought that we'd come out here and get blown out, and that’s not who these kids are. It's not what they're about. It's not what defines them. I've said it all along: They're warriors. They want the right things, man, and we've got the nucleus. We're just missing a few key points here and there, whether it be plays, execution, some depth. It's the No. 2 team in the country. That's an elite program in the FCS level.”
To accurately evaluate ISU’s outing on Saturday, you have to understand the background of this matchup, which projected to be one of the most lopsided Big Sky Conference games this season: No. 2 Montana against winless ISU, which was down to its third-string quarterback, the team that has not won a game in nearly a full calendar year. The Griz entered as 36.5-point favorites, according to Sports Bet Montana, which illustrates the sheer difference in talent between these clubs.
To be sure, that showed. The Griz opened a lead as wide as 28-6. After ISU kicker Ian Hershey connected on a 50-yarder, helping the hosts draw within 7-6, Montana followed with three unanswered touchdowns, largely putting the game away late in the third frame. The Griz defense picked off ISU quarterback Sagan Gronauer once, turning that into a touchdown, and their offense racked up a shade under 250 rushing yards.
But for ISU, there were plenty of things to like about this game, result be damned. The Bengals took an early lead. They forced two turnovers. They put together a rally late, albeit in garbage time, and the third-stringer Gronauer looked more than capable at the controls of the offense. They lost the game by dropping the second quarter 21-3, which is likely what ISU will lament most about this contest, but they made the Griz recover an onside kick to seal this one — which none of their other opponents can say.
“To be called the starting quarterback on such short notice and perform the way he did is impressive, man,” said ISU receiver Xavier Guillory, who hauled in seven catches for 86 yards. “It made me wanna play harder for him.”
When the game swung, though, Guillory saw it up close. The moment arrived late in the second quarter, after Montana seized a 14-6 lead. Hershey sent away a punt to Griz return man Keelan White, who tried to get out of the way — but he appeared to touch the ball, making it live. Guillory thought he did, so he snared it and dashed into the end zone. Energy mushroomed over Holt Arena.
Only upon review, officials ruled that White had not touched it. Montana ball. The Griz turned that into a touchdown, heading into the intermission with a 21-6 lead.
“He touched it, from what I saw,” Guillory said. “With my instincts, I went to go grab it. Just being on the field, being there in person, I probably had the best view of it. It’s just an unfortunate situation. Not much we can do. Out of our control.”
When Ragle addressed the topic, he began by pausing and asking ISU SID Steve Schaack if the Big Sky could fine him for his response. “They could,” Schaack answered.
So Ragle made another joke — “Maybe you’ll pick up the tab,” he laughed — before following with this: “I gotta be careful with what I say, but I'm assuming they made the right call. I certainly didn't think it was. We’re gonna look at it, but that's the difference in the game. I mean, they go down and score on that play. If we get the ball we're at the, what, 10, 15 yard line? They don't have seven points. We have momentum. We probably have three, maybe a touchdown. I don't know. There's a lot of plays, but that's a critical play that we'll certainly want to look at, for sure.”
When they look at other plays, the Bengals might smile. Few teams test Montana like this.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.