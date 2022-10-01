Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown.

Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when Grossman took off downfield, which is what Montana was hoping would confuse Brown.

Ian Hershey jacked

Idaho State kicker Ian Hershey celebrates after making a field goal during Saturday's game against Montana.
Sagan Gronauer passes against UM

Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer winds up to pass during Saturday's game against Montana.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

