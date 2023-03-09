If you ask Idaho State women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski to put a theme on the just-ended Bengals’ season, he sums it up quickly.
“Adjust, adjust, adjust,” the winningest coach in ISU history said during a recent interview.
The adjusting began last spring, when nine players with remaining eligibility chose to leave Idaho State’s two-time Big Sky Conference championship program. That left Sobolewski and his staff scrambling to fill roster slots, and also trying to figure out how to mesh newcomers and inexperienced returners into ISU’s well-practiced offensive and defensive systems.
“You have a young team and you’re trying to instill all the things you used to do before: a motion offense, great defense, good rebounding,” said Sobolewski. “And then you’re saying OK, how are they picking things up?”
Built around Callie Bourne, the one returning Bengal with significant experience, the young ISU team actually got off to a pretty good start. The Bengals navigated their usual treacherous non-conference schedule, finishing a respectable 5-6, and then won their first three conference games, including sweeping the Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona road trip.
But then the “adjusting” became more and more tricky as the season progressed. Ivvana Murillo, who started the first nine games of the season at forward, went down with a knee injury and didn’t play the rest of the year. That was followed shortly after by a torn ACL for forward Finley Garnett, who was leading the Bengals in scoring over the first three games of league play.
Suddenly the burden of the Bengal offense fell on Bourne and Laura Bello, a Division II transfer who didn’t even start at that level.
“It’s just, ‘OK, how do we do this thing without Finley and Ivvana?’” Sobolewski said. “So now you’re adjusting again. Adjusting the offense, OK, we gotta get Callie Bourne more involved… Get Laura Bello more involved and then, can you at least get some offensive support from other people who aren’t quite ready, but what can they do in the situation they’re in?”
Bourne stepped up to her role – she lifted her scoring average to 15.7 points per game, while averaging over 4 assists per contest. In the last month or so of the season, she was directly responsible for about 60 percent of ISU’s offense, either by scoring directly or assisting on buckets. The 5-9 Bourne played almost 36 minutes a game, was ISU’s second-leading rebounder, and probably had one of the highest usage rates of any Division I player in the nation.
The 6-foot-3 Bello, meanwhile, averaged 11.3 points a contest, led the Big Sky in rebounding at 9.6 boards a contest, and was second in blocked shots.
And true freshman Kacey Spinks became a defensive disruptor, averaging over a steal a game, blocking 18 shots, averaging almost 6 rebounds a game and leading the conference in floor burns.
But that wasn’t enough to mask the obvious problems on the offensive end of the floor, where Idaho State finished last in the league, at just under 56 points a game. After Garnett went down, ISU topped the 60-point mark just three times.
More personnel loses followed: Spink and freshman guard Bridee Burks both missed games with illness. Then the coup de grace came the week of the Big Sky tournament, when Bourne went down with a torn ACL, and Spink sat out the tournament opener with Portland State because of illness. The “completely readjusted” Bengals lost 73-58, ending their season at 11-19, 6-12 and eighth in the Big Sky.
“Defensively, for the most part, we did OK,” Sobolewski said. “We were still one of the top defensive teams in the Big Sky. Top three in defensive field goal percentage, No. 1 in points allowed. Offensively, obviously, we’ve got to get a lot better.”
Despite the struggles, Sobolewski said he thoroughly enjoyed working with this group of young women. “I loved our team, I loved coaching them,” he said. “The losses hurt, not just for me, it’s for them. They’re working hard, they want to see something come of it. It felt really good when we did get some wins in there. But as people, I don’t know that I’ve enjoyed it more than I have this year. They’re just funny personalities. Funny meshes with me and I think with our staff… From a personal standpoint, I’ve really enjoyed this season. We gotta win a little bit more.”
Looking ahead to next season, the Bengals will have to replace four seniors, including Bourne and Garnett, their two leading scorers. Sobolewski believes he has some good shooters on the current roster, but they need penetrators to create more opportunities for those shooters. He may have one already on campus in 5-10 redshirt point guard Nika Lokica from Croatia. Lokica sat out this past season after having ACL surgery.
“We have high hopes for Nika,” said Sobolewski. “She is a tall point guard who can really penetrate. She’s athletic and can really get at the basket. And she is a solid outside shooter and a really good passer.”
Lokica could make a terrific pick-and-roll partner for Bello, who flashed her considerable potential with a 30-point, 15-rebound performance in the season-ending loss to Portland State.
“I think with Laura, we’re still just scratching the surface,” Sobolewski said. “She’s a late bloomer. She didn’t play basketball until her freshman year in high school. She made a gigantic jump this year. She went from being a bench player at a Division II school to being an all-conference player.”
Bello still struggles with finishing shots around the rim, finishing with a 42 percent shooting percentage, and most of her shots were in or near the paint. “Her ceiling, we’re not even close to it yet,” Sobolewski said. “She obviously needs to finish better around the basket. We need to help her refine some of her low-post game. And you’ll also see her eventually taking some outside shots, which she did a little bit this year. But you’re going to see more of that. She actually has a nice outside shooting touch, so we’re going to keep developing that.”
Sobolewski also looks forward to the further development of Spink, the thin-framed, 5-9 wing player who just seems to have been born to play in Sobolewski’s tough defense, intelligent offense system. “She just seems to have all the right ingredients to be a really good player for us and in our system,” Sobolewski said. “Her intelligence … just really meshes well with how we like to play basketball and how we adjust game-to-game. We’re going to continue to improve on her outside shooting and some of her fundamental skills.”
Spink and the rest of the Bengals will be spending a lot of time in the weight room this off-season, according to Sobolewski’s plans. He watched his team get pushed around a bit last season, and he didn’t like it.
As far as roster changes, Sobolewski has already signed four freshman who will be here this summer: Piper Carlson, a 6-foot forward from Minnesota; Alyse Aby, a 5-11 guard from Montana; Maddy Rendall, a 6-foot guard from Washington State; and Alaina Williams, a 6-1 forward from Florida.
“They’ve all had very good high school seasons,” Sobolewski said. “Alaina was a McDonald’s all-American nominee, so that’s a nice honor to have. Maddie Rendall just had a record-tying performance in the Washington state playoffs with six threes.”
Theoretically, those four will fill ISU’s roster at 15 scholarship players, but as all Bengal fans learned last spring, the transfer portal beckons and you never know who is going to respond.
“I think it’s natural to think or feel that (the possibility of players leaving),” said Sobolewski. “How you offset that anxiety is by being prepared. That’s why you’re constantly recruiting, you’re constantly on the phone with people and in the mix with things. To a point, you shouldn’t be surprised if something like that happens, so you just have to keep adjusting .”
There’s that word again.
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
