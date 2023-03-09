Callie Bourne ISU

Idaho State guard Callie Bourne drives to the basket during an earlier game against Idaho.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

If you ask Idaho State women’s basketball coach Seton Sobolewski to put a theme on the just-ended Bengals’ season, he sums it up quickly.

“Adjust, adjust, adjust,” the winningest coach in ISU history said during a recent interview.

Seton and Carsyn Boswell

Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski (right) shows guard Carsyn Boswell something on a white board during a break in a game against Idaho.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.