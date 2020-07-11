POCATELLO — Steve Anderson's passion for baseball memorabilia started during his own short-lived professional career, when he pitched for the Pocatello Gems in 1984.
The Gems, a Rookie-ball team in the Pioneer League, existed for just two years, and Anderson, who had signed out of a free-agent tryout camp and threw a knuckleball, had an ERA in the mid-7s. But the young hurler had a formative moment when Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller — who won 266 games for the Cleveland Indians and is regarded as one of the hardest throwers of all time — came to Pocatello as part of an exhibition.
"He was in his mid-60s at that time, and prior to the game, he was inviting people to come out of the stands and take at-bats against him," Anderson said. "The guy was phenomenal, throwing high and tight, low and away. Really, there was only one or two people that even got a foul ball off him."
After Feller's display, Anderson asked him to sign his red-and-blue Gems hat — and that simple signature became the genesis of an astonishing collection.
That very same hat now sits on a collector's shelf in the basement of Anderson's house, next to a team picture and a few other mementos from that Pocatello Gems team.
From there, the collection spirals outward. Anderson's entire basement is a shrine to baseball, its history, and the men who play it.
Stacks of autographed balls, gleaming in their hard-sided cases, sit on the walls, with autographed bats hanging underneath like so many swords of Damocles.
There are signed pictures, signed hats and signed jerseys. Anderson has a soft spot for vintage memorabilia, and rows of old-fashioned gloves sit like massed soldiers in cases and line up on the walls, watched over by mannequins dressed in authentic flannel uniforms from the early 1900s.
Every inch of space is dedicated to baseball. Even the hallway leading to the washer and dryer, the farthest corner of the room, has signed memorabilia from Paul Goldschmidt and Todd Helton.
It's a staggering collection, and it's one that Anderson, who recently retired as the athletic director at Century, has been building since he was in his 20s.
He's done it on the internet, where there's a robust community of collectors buying, selling and trading, and by going to games and collector's shows.
He's been to spring training, a trip he takes every year to collect autographs, and to Hall of Fame induction weekends in Cooperstown, New York, when the small town, already dedicated to baseball, turns into the mecca of the baseball memorabilia world.
"Over the years, I've collected, and people have given me things," Anderson said. "I search out antique shops. ... I have stuff, uniforms and things, going back to the 1890s, equipment going that far back."
Anderson's even collected autographs on the street.
"I'm crazy enough, at this point, that I've learned, when I travel, I always have a baseball with me because you never know who you're going to run into," Anderson said. "Don Baylor, he was the manager of the Mariners at the time, he was in his flip-flops and I went up to him, asked him to sign. He was like, 'Really? Really? What are you doing with a baseball at a grocery store?' He busted my chops bigtime."
It's that tinge of craziness that Anderson has learned to live with, and going on 40 years with the collecting bug, he won't stop anytime soon.
"I tell people that I have a collection," Anderson said, "and then they come over and they see it, and they go, 'Oh, you really have a collection.'"