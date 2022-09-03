For Tanner Conner, the first two days of last week felt like eons. As the hours passed, as he tried to stay focused on team meetings with the Miami Dolphins, he couldn’t stop the thoughts echoing throughout his head. Please don’t let me get a phone call from a Miami number. Please don’t let a team staffer call me upstairs.
“It's a lot of anxiety during those days for everybody,” Conner said.
See, in the NFL, players don’t exactly find out they made the 53-man roster. They find out if they didn’t. On the Monday and Tuesday after the team’s final preseason game, if they’re getting cut, a staffer will call to alert them, or invite them to a room upstairs in the team facility to deliver the news. So Conner, the former Idaho State star who signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, was praying he didn’t get a call from a 786 area code — and that nobody invited him upstairs.
So by the time Tuesday afternoon arrived and Conner had avoided hearing bad news, he could breathe. Somehow, he had gone from star on an FCS team — not even a particularly good one — to a member of an active NFL roster.
“I'm just super blessed and happy to be here, in general, just on the team at all,” Conner told the Journal by phone. “Being on the 53 is a dream come true for me.”
Now Conner is a rostered Dolphins player. He expects to receive meaningful playing time, he said, and because his injury isn’t as serious as once thought — more on that in a bit — he’ll skip the IR entirely. He’s a player.
The news resonated so profoundly both in the Miami and Pocatello orbits because Conner was never a lock to make the roster, not even close. For one, he played four years with the Bengals, making him 24 years old by the time he signed with the Dolphins — much older than his rookie peers. Plus, at 6-foot-3, he was a tweener by NFL standards: A little tall to play receiver, a little short to play tight end. Where would he fit in with the Dolphins? Was there a spot for him at all?
Making things worse for Conner, he suffered a minor knee injury in Miami’s first preseason game, which is about the worst development for rookies trying to make the team. “After that game,” Conner said, “they were kinda teetering on whether I was gonna make the roster or not.” Conner made one thing clear to his coaches: If he needed to play through the injury to make the team, he wouldn’t think twice about it. He finished that game, his only preseason action, with three catches for 25 yards. For better or worse, Miami coaches had seen enough.
Weeks later, after Conner survived the cuts, the chatter began. On that Tuesday afternoon, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel held a press conference, and a reporter’s first question was this: Would Conner go on the IR?
Grier answered the question this way: “Tanner did a good job here. We visited with him in the spring, and got him in here, and he improved every day. He worked hard. Smart kid. He really wants to improve his craft and really wants to play in the NFL. So it’s been fun watching him take to the coaching, and he’s done a great job.
“He’ll be back here shortly, so this is not anything IR with him. We felt that talent-wise, we would have lost him. We had multiple people, multiple teams calling, asking about him. We think he’s got a good future here potentially. So we’re excited to have him here.”
“So their plan is to play me, and that's where we're going as of right now,” Conner said. “It could shake and be subject to change based on how this next week goes, but that's the plan right now, that I'll be playing.”
That Conner made the 53-man roster is also remarkable because, after playing wide receiver all his life, he had to make a change with the Dolphins. He had to play tight end. He wanted to play wide receiver, he told coaches during the pre-draft process, but Miami tight ends coach Jon Embree told Conner that with his combination of size and athleticism, he could become a real mismatch at the tight end spot.
So Conner had to learn the tight end position, which was a little like learning Mandarin. As a receiver, he just needed to read coverages and make sure his technique was sound. Now he had to learn how to pass block, how to run block. On running plays, he needed to understand the offensive line’s blocking schemes. “I never had to know any of that as a receiver,” he said. It didn’t help that on the scale of NFL tight ends, he resided on the taller and slimmer side. But he stuck with it. Soon, Embree liked what he saw.
Once McDaniel felt the same way, Conner had all but earned a spot on the roster. McDaniel likes speed — there’s a reason he made a move for Tyreek Hill, one of the single fastest people alive — and Conner has plenty of that. Plus, he could play an effective tight end? The Dolphins’ brass was sold.
This is the Tanner Conner play everyone mentioned in their Training Camp reports on Wednesday.
Snap is high but Tua finds Conner on his seam route for a beautifully thrown strike with YAC potential as Holland doesn’t get across in time and Noah gave inside leverage. #finsuppic.twitter.com/4ikcyzg5em
So for now, until Miami kicks off its regular season next weekend, Conner is still the guy who came from Idaho State and secured an active NFL job. Former ISU tight end Jared Scott also joined the Colts’ practice squad, so Conner is the Bengals’ first player with a roster spot in some nine years, when the Saints signed Josh Hill.
Back in December, when new Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle took over the program, he repeated one phrase so often it started to feel redundant: It’s a new era in ISU football. He never coached Conner, so in a funny way, maybe it’s already begun.
“I think it's awesome,” Conner said. “I hope it brings a lot more notoriety to the program and brings in some more talent to help the program improve overall, especially with new head coaching staff. I hope for nothing but the best for ISU.”
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.