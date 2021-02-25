Weber State, ISU's season-opening opponent, has been one of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference in recent years, winning shares of three-straight conference titles under coach Jay Hill. With so much turmoil and uncertainty coming into the spring 2021 season, we asked Brett Hein, Weber State beat writer at the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, to answer five questions about the Wildcats. To see ISU beat writer Andrew Houghton's answers about the Bengals, click here.
1. Two of the other three top contenders in the Big Sky opted out of the season to prepare for the fall. Why did Weber stay in?
First, I think the decision-makers felt a responsibility to the players to reward them for their work. WSU held two practices in spring 2020 before the world stopped, then worked back into a consistent workout routine in small groups during the summer headed toward what should have been fall camp. Then after the season was postponed, WSU took advantage of the 15 "fall ball" practices allowed to teams planning to play in the spring. Why let the players prepare for nearly an entire year and then pull out the rug? In my estimation, that was the primary factor. The players are not getting a college experience and even practices are different. Games are their reward. Second, WSU is really good and wants to win a title. Inside the team, I think they were going to play no matter what other teams opted out.
2. What are this team's chances at a national championship? Where do they stand in the national landscape?
It seems to me Weber State is second in line for the spring season behind North Dakota State. NDSU is the top dog until proven otherwise. If the quarterback spot pans out for Weber, the sky is the limit. The last two teams were limited by OK quarterback play. By 2019, Jake Constantine was not losing games for WSU and was playing well, but his play wasn't dynamic in terms of taking over and winning games, and they advanced to the semifinals anyway. That spot is really the key.
3. What are the overall strengths and weaknesses of the team?
Strengths: So much depth at running back, defensive tackle and the defensive secondary, plus tons of receiver experience. Josh Davis is the guy at RB, and redshirt freshman Dontae McMillan is listed as his backup on the two-deep. The guys not on the two deep? Senior Kevin Smith Jr. (career 1,232 yards, 8 TD) and sophomore Kris Jackson (371 yards, 10 TD last season). Defensive tackle goes four deep of guys who are basically all starters, rotating reps. And the secondary adds Desmond Williams (Boise State transfer, missed the 2019 season with injury) and DII senior transfer Josh Olave to a list of four other guys (Eddie Heckard, Marque Collins, Preston Smith, Ja'Kobe Harris) who started or played starter reps in 2019.
Weaknesses: Offensive line depth is good in quantity, but low in experience. The starting five will be good, but behind that group is a lot of unproven talent. Defensive end is somewhat of a question. George Tarlas kept pace with seniors Jonah Williams and Adam Rodriguez, statistically, despite being a backup. McKade Mitton was supposed to start on the other side but is hurt, and the rest of the DE group is inexperienced.
4. Weber's going to a new quarterback this year with Jake Constantine gone. Who's likely to start under center, and what do they bring to the table?
A week ago, Jay Hill said the job was narrowed to junior transfer Randall Johnson and freshman Bronson Barron, and they're going with that co-starter listing on the two-deep as well. Will it play out that way? No clue. Johnson is 6-foot-5 and has a strong arm, hard to tackle. He excelled at a California JC and spent a season at Middle Tennessee. Barron was a top prep player in Utah before serving a mission, and has been home for nearly a year. He can really spin the ball and is 6-foot-3, not lacking physically either.
5. Weber lost three first- or second-team all-conference defensive players, including the co-defensive player of the year. What's the outlook for a defense that's recently been the best in the Big Sky?
Between the coaching of Jay Hill's staff, Hill's knack for playcalling, and a clear track record of success, there's no reason to believe the defense won't be lights out as usual. WSU returns essentially 5 of 7 starters in the front seven if you count Tarlas, plus the aforementioned depth at defensive tackle and in the secondary. Heckard, a freshman, and Collins, a sophomore, were young in 2019, and only Preston Smith was a veteran. The secondary had some bumps but was a solid part of a defense that turned over other teams at a really high rate (Weber State had the fourth-best turnover margin in the FCS in 2019).