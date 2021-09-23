1. The legend of the 1981 team is the “outhouse-to-penthouse” turnaround – from 0-11 in 1979 to national champions two years later. So just how bad were things under coach Bud Hake in ‘79?
“I can’t really make you understand how bad it was,” said Glenn Alford, who served as the Idaho State Sports Information Director from 1967-1998. “There were some good players on those teams … but we had a coaching staff that didn’t know what to do with them.”
2. The ISU Athletic Director at the time was Babe Caccia, who had led the Bengals’ football team for 13 years in the 50s and 60s. When Caccia coached, his offenses were all about running the ball. The old motto was “three yards and a cloud of dust.” But in 1976, Caccia was an assistant on the Canadian Football League team Edmonton Eskimos, where a heavy-passing attack was all the rage. Some believe that changed his offensive philosophy.
3. So in search of a new coach in 1979, Caccia looked towards the best passing team in the country: BYU. The Cougars were in the midst of winning 10-straight Western Athletic Conference titles under famed coach LaVell Edwards – who veered from football norm and instituted lethal passing attacks. But Edwards wasn’t leaving Provo, so Caccia went after a familiar face on Edwards staff, Dave Kragthorpe.
4. Kragthorpe had met Caccia at a meeting in Pocatello years before. Then the baseball coach at Idaho Falls High, Kragthorpe and a few others were invited to a meeting with Pocatello.
“He went out of his way to look me up,” Kragthorpe said of Caccia. “He noticed something about me or learned something about me from somebody else that he liked.”
5. Years had passed, though, when Caccia needed a new head football coach. Kragthorpe was in a “cushy” job as BYU’s offensive line coach and “no interest” bolting elsewhere. Then Caccia came calling. The Idaho State AD went to Provo and took Kragthorpe out for coffee after the Cougars’ final game of the 1979 season. Caccia offered him the job and added: “I want you to bring your passing offense,” Kragthorpe remembered, adding, “I almost fell off my chair.”
6. So Kragthorpe accepted the job to coach what had been a futile team. Almost instantly, players noticed a difference in the program.
“They had a system and it was a complete change in terms of what was going to be expected going forward,” said offensive lineman Jim Lane.
Added OL Ken Noel: “(Kragthorpe) came in and was like, ‘We’re going to win. I don’t plan on winning in five years. I plan on winning now … I think everyone bought in.”
7. An underrated aspect of implementing an air-raid-type offense is finding offensive linemen with any semblance of pass-blocking skill. Most high schools at that time ran the Wish-Bone of Wing-T or some ground-and-pound scheme. Luckily, the Bengals had maybe the best pass-blocking teacher in the country looking over them.
“I knew more about pass blocking than any coach in the country. And I had that confidence from my time at BYU,” Kragthorpe said. “Repetition was the big thing.”
8. And how would Kragthorpe get these teenagers to master the art in a few months?
“If you’ve been in the Minidome and have walked down on the home side, right where the ramp meets the field was a 10-foot-high bar,” said Lane. “He had a big heavy blocking dummy that he got somebody to rig up on a pulley to where it would up and down on an iron pipe suspended in the air.”
9. But the biggest thing Kragthorpe’s offense needed was a gunslinging quarterback. Problem was, Kragthorpe noted, the only QB on the roster was junior Dirk Koetter. Before Christmas, 1979, Kragthorpe told Koetter the Bengals would need to recruit another quarterback. That guy ended up being Mike Machurek, a strong-armed signal-caller out of San Diego Community College.
10. Perhaps the most interesting note regarding the recruitment of the best quarterback in Idaho State history was that Kragthorpe never saw him throw a pass until he arrived in Pocatello. The only one who saw him was Mike Sheppard, a former BYU GA who Kragthorpe hired to coach ISU’s quarterbacks and receivers.
“I took everything (Sheppard) told me about (Machurek) as gospel,” said Kragthorpe. "And it turned out to be right.”
11. Sheppard was also key in recruiting five other big-time players to Pocatello. In ‘79, Sheppard was the offensive coordinator of a small school in Southern California called United States International University, which folded its football team after that season. Because the school no longer had a football team, every player was allowed to transfer without penalty.
12. A number of USIU players followed their OC to Idaho State, including DT John Naut, FB Lamar Fite, DT Keith Porter, DT William Harrison and DB Aaron Graham. Think about that. In the days before the transfer portal, the Bengals ended up with five starting-caliber players who arrived in Pocatello with experience. That was unheard of back then.
“The icing on the cake was when US International dropped football,” said Koetter. “That was kind of the last missing piece.”
13. So with a revamped coaching staff and an improved roster, Idaho State began the 1980 season with almost no outside expectations. It took until the Bengals’ third game for the Bengals to notch their first win in over a year – a 59-33 shootout with Portland State and eventual NFL Pro Bowler Neil Lomax.
“Between us throwing like 50 times and them throwing like 80, the game took almost five hours to play,” said ISU defensive line coach Dick Kaiser. “That was kind of the turning point right there.”
14. The Bengals would go on to later score an impressive victory at Nevada and closed their season with a 22-14 home loss to in-state rival Boise State. The Broncos would go on to win the national championship that year, which made the Bengals' performance look even better.
“That’s what gave me and all the staff and the players the idea that, ‘Hey, we can play with anyone next year,” Kragthorpe said. “I think it was a key game in the rebuild – that game against Boise.”
15. Though Idaho State only finished 6-5 in 1980, it was six more wins than the Bengals had all of the previous season. Without that improvement, many players said, there would have been no shot at a national championship.
“The 1980 team really got everything going,” said OL Kent Marboe.
16. Even with the new-look Bengals coming off a resurgent season, expectations differed heading into ‘81.
“I thought we’d be .500. I thought we’d be competitive,” said Steve “Tazz” Anderson, who was a freshman on the 1981 team.
“The talk right at fall camp was that we were looking to go all the way. Big Sky Championship first, then playoffs and national championship,” Marboe noted.
17. One change from 1980 to ‘81 was that captain Marvin Lewis transition into a coaching role and was an Idaho State graduate assistant working with the linebackers. Lewis, of course, would go on to coach the Cincinnati Bengals for 15 years, but it was with Idaho State in 1981 that he got his start.
18. Months before that, though, Kragthorpe had it all set up for Lewis to go be a graduate assistant under Edwards at BYU. Instead, Lewis planned on being an assistant coach at Pocatello High under longtime coach John McCarthy. Eventually, that spring, a GA role at Idaho State opened at ISU and Lewis jumped aboard.
But he still laughs at his short stint working at Poky.
“I had student taught with (McCarthy) that spring. Basically, I walked in that first day and never saw coach John until the end of the day every day,” Lewis said with a chuckle. “He was off in the teacher’s lounge.”
19. One of the guys Lewis said he garnered the most knowledge from was Jim Koetter, who had been coaching at Highland for years. According to Alford, Idaho State had been trying to hire Jim for years but could never get him to sign.
“When Kragthorpe got here, he knew that things had changed, so he was on board,” Alford said of Jim Koetter. “That was a big get.”
20. Idaho State opened the 1981 season with a 24-point win over Eastern Washington, but it was the Bengals’ second win of the season that signaled changing tides in the Big Sky Conference. The Bengals defeated the reigning national champions, Boise State, 24-10 in Boise.
“My dad was at the game and was sitting next to a guy that had a Boise State jersey on,” said offensive lineman Dan Taylor. “After the game, he ripped his Boise jersey off and had an ISU shirt underneath it.”
21. The Bengals went on to win their next three games, starting 5-0 for the first time since 1975. And its passing attack had become lethal, helping popularize the nickname “The Throwin’ Idahoans.”
22. In those first five games, Machurek was spectacular, highlighted by the Bengals’ quarterback completing his first 18 passes against Northern Arizona.
“You could tell right away he was different,” Lewis said.
“Mike was a helluva player,” said Dirk Koetter. “Mike could really throw that football, man.”
23. Perhaps it’s no surprise than that the only game Idaho State lost in 1981 was the only game it played without Machurek. Before the Bengals’ 24-21 loss at Montana, Machurek was diagnosed with Mono and didn’t travel to Missoula. Regardless, everyone says Dirk Koetter played great in his place.
“We had the lead with two minutes left,” Alford said. “We had to stop them from driving the length of the field and we couldn’t … It was not due to quarterbacking.”
24. Well, there’s another conspiracy as to why Idaho State fell that night.
“The one thing we didn’t do that week was we didn’t get to have our blowout,” Lane said. “I think there might have been some mojo there. The one game we lost was when we didn’t have our blowout.”
25. Lane is referring to “Thursday night blowouts,” a weekly tradition created by the Idaho State offensive lineman in 1980 where the big men would go to the Oasis Bar in Old Town every Thursday before a game and have a few drinks with the locals.
“Those were some nights,” Noel said with a laugh. “We’d play video games all night, pool … We had to keep doing it because we were winning.
“The funny thing about it, the following year – after I graduated – I guess coach Kragthorpe banned them. They were struggling.”
26. To go to Thursday night blowouts required basically an invitation from the offensive lineman. It was a group-bonding activity that sometimes made it tough to travel the next day. But with each trip the dive bar, the Bengals became more and more popular.
“It was kind of like we had groupies and people wanted to be a part of our group,” Marboe said. “During all that, the town was crazy and every single home game was packed. There wasn’t a seat open.”
27. The sidebar to Idaho State winning the national championship is the fervor they brought to the city. For that season, Pocatello was all-in on the Bengals. And when Marboe says every seat was filled, he’s underselling it. There was such demand for ISU football that the school put bleachers in each end zone to increase the capacity by more than 1,000.
“It was just electric,” said Pocatello resident Dale Eaton, a 1981 season-ticket holder. “You couldn’t hear in there.”
28. Forty years removed from playing in what is now Holt Arena, the Bengal players can still feel the energy from 1981.
“When we were losing, there was no one in the stands,” said Noel. “And I get it.”
“We played really well in the second quarter (of our 1981 home-opener) and went ahead. When we went into (halftime), the students were all downtown riding the bull,” Kragthorpe said. “They got the word we were ahead at halftime and the student section was overflowing (for the second half).”
29. Attendance during the 1981 season peaked for the Bengals’ regular-season finale against Weber State. A recorded 13,444 peaked into the dome five days before Thanksgiving and witnessed a triple-overtime thriller.
30. At the time, the 1-AA playoffs included just eight teams. And, so, though the Big Sky had a number of the best teams in the country, the conference could only send a pair of teams to the big dance. A loss against Weber State could have put ISU in a three-way tie for second and left its shot in the playoffs up in the air.
In other words, as Alford declared: “If Weber wins, they’re in. If we win, we’re in.”
31. The Bengals came out flat for the Weber State game. Machurek threw five interceptions. The Bengals allowed a kick return go for a touchdown. And they let the Wildcats hang around just enough that Weber State kicker Roger Ruzek hit a 51-yarder to send the game into OT. In the second extra period, Machurek threw a pick and set up Ruzek for a chip-shot 32-yard field goal to win it.
32. ISU kicker/punter Case deBruijn had his helmet in his hand on the sidelines, thinking it was his last game. Then Ruzek missed it wide right. There was hope. Perhaps the first miss was on his mind, too, because Ruzek missed a 44-yarder in the third OT. To win the game, ISU’s All-American punter knocked down a 32-yard field goal to keep ISU’s dreams alive.
“I was just thinking, I’ve made this one 1,400 times before in practice,” deBruijn said. “In my head it was just like, ‘Just do it, man. You’re 10 out of 10 on these things.”
33. The Weber State win vaulted Idaho State into the Division 1-AA playoffs for the first time in program history (The only other time Idaho State made it was 1983). Quickly in the playoffs, the Bengals learned something.
“The Big Sky was really an elite, elite 1-AA conference at that time,” Lane said.
34. Playing at home for its first two playoff games, Idaho State dismantled Rhode Island 51-0 then, a week later, trounced No. 3 South Carolina State by 29.
“I truly believe that those teams back east were still running the ball,” Noel said. “They didn’t know how to handle the passing game.”
35. The two easy wins placed Idaho State in the 1-AA National Championship Game against the top squad in the country, Eastern Kentucky. It was played in Wichita Falls, Texas, which seemed like it may be a nice change from the frigid Idaho temperature. Not exactly.
“It was colder there than it was in Pocatello, Idaho that day,” Marboe said. “There was a wind chill of like 20 degrees down there.”
36. Despite the cold, the Bengals had no trouble with EKU. Idaho State won 34-23 to claim the program’s first and only trophy.
“The magnitude of the whole thing, it was the last piece of the puzzle or the last piece of the accomplishment,” Kragthorpe said.
“Half of that team won one game in two years,” deBruijn said. “The odds of that all coming together and delivering … I think you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning.”
37. After the game, Idaho State’s flight was delayed because the team’s meals froze outside. When they all finally warmed up, the Bengals embarked on a festive flight.
“Different guys were getting on the loudspeaker and giving little speeches,” Dirk Koetter said.
38. As the flight circled around the Pocatello Regional Airport, deBruijn remembers looking out the window and seeing cars lined up “all the way into Chubbuck,” he said. It seemed like the whole city of Pocatello had shown up to Pocatello to congratulate the Bengals. The following day, the paper reported there was 3,000 people there.
“This is the best thing that ever happened to Pocatello,” a 22-year old ISU student named David Price told a reporter. “It’s going to put Pocatello on the map. People are going to know about Idaho State.”
39. Across town, there was an Idaho State basketball game against Gonzaga going on. So after they landed, Kragthorpe and a few others went over to the gym and were greeted with loud applause. Thing was, it was a light crowd that day. Everyone was at the airport. Alford, though, was stuck in Holt Arena to unload all the team gear.
“From 1967 to 1998, it was the only home basketball game I missed,” said the longtime ISU SID.
40. Most of the players, however, don’t remember anything about a basketball game.
“We get out (of the airport) and me and a couple buddies ride a limo home. We took a limo back to the dorms,” Noel said. “I don’t even know whose (limo it was). We just hopped in. It was crazy.”
And after that?
“We probably went to the Oasis,” Noel joked.