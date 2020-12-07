Coronavirus Graphic

On Monday night, Southeastern Public Health reported the deaths of three additional Bannock County residents due to COVID-19 — two men in their 70s and one man in his 60s. Southeastern Idaho Public Health also reported 135 new confirmed and probable cases, including 101 in Bannock County. This brings the total number of local cases to 10,414 since the start of the pandemic. Of those patients, 9,194 have recovered.