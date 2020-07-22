Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 (12 in Bannock County, 1 in Bear Lake County, 4 in Bingham County, 1 in Franklin County, and 1 in Power County) on Wednesday.
This brings the total to 463 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Of the 511 total confirmed and probable cases, 366 have recovered from COVID-19.
Statewide, health officials reported 500 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state has had 16,322 total confirmed and probable cases to date, with 135 deaths.