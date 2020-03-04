Cole Valley Soda Springs BASKETBALL07.JPG
Soda Springs’ Sadie Gronning (2) drives the ball toward the net during the 2A state championship game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The Soda Spring Cardinals won over the Cole Valley Chargers 67-56.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Soda Springs guard Sadie Gronning was named 2A District 5 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The honor and the all-conference girls basketball teams were announced Wednesday after the district's coaches voted.

Cardinals cohorts Dani Smith and Jorianne Balls joined Gronning on the first team after they helped guide Soda to its third-consecutive state championship.

Bear Lake's Hailey Humpherys and West Side's Kasjia Fuller rounded out the first team.

The district's second team had three Bear Lake players in Chelsea Gundersen, Kalisha Parker and Jimi Lloyd and two Aberdeen players in Ellie Watson and Hope Driscoll.

2A District 5 all-conference girls basketball teams

Player of the Year

Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs

First Team

Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs

Dani Smith, Soda Springs

Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs

Hailey Humpherys, Bear Lake

Kasjia Fuller, West Side

Second Team

Chelsea Gundersen, Bear Lake

Ellie Watson, Aberdeen

Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen

Kalisha Parker, Bear Lake

Jimi Lloyd, Bear Lake

