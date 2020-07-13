Highland Golf Course | July 13, 2020
Net Format
Regular Division (Ages 50-69)
First Flight
1st – Spence Taylor (64.1) $30.00
2nd – Ralph Lewis (66.8) $22.00
3rd – Ted Hugues (68.2) $15.00
4th – Shane Warner (69.3) $8.00
Second Flight
1st – Doug Hagen (66.4) $30.00
2nd –Dennis Cornelison (68.6) $22.00
3rd – Sean Mcfadden (68.8) $15.00
4th – Kevin Barrus (70.1) $8.00
Super Senior Division (Ages 70-up)
First Flight
1st – Wayde Warner (63.2) $32.00
2nd – Arley Lish (63.8) $26.00
3rd – Buck Hall (64.4) $19.00
4th – Colman Paniogue (66.4) $14.00
5th – Robbie Robertson (66.5) $8.00
6th – Larry Murphy (67.7) $6.00
Second Flight
1st – Ken Voget (61.3) $32.00
2nd – Peter Behrendt (64.3) $26.00
3rd – Milton Carlson (64.6) $19.00
4th – Noel Christensen (64.7) $14.00
5th – Mike Nelson (65.1) $8.00
6th – Walt Gaved (65.8) $6.00
Skins
Regular Division
Dan Pickens (3 on 1) $8.00
Kirk Hartman (3 on 2, 3 on 6, 3 on 18) $24.00
Ralph Lewis (3 on 3, 3 on 14) $16.00
Ted Hugues (3 on 4) $8.00
Keith Johnston (3 on 10) $8.00
Spence Taylor (3 on 12, 3 on 15) $16.00
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
#16 Alan Farnsworth 1’ 5”
Deuces
Regular Division
Kerry Cameron (2 on 8) $9.00
Bob Peters (2 on 8) $9.00
Shane Warner (2 on 13) $9.00
Terry Willson (2 on 13) $9.00
Alan Farnsworth (2 on 13) $9.00
Terry Willson (2 on 16) $9.00
Skins
Super Senior Division
Chris Lewis (4 on 1) $24.00
Noel Christensen (2 on 5) $24.00
Lonnie Nelson (3 on 7) $24.00
Blaine Brillhart (3 on 10) $24.00
Mike Bistline (4 on 17) $24.00
CLOSEST TO THE PIN
#16 Larry Murphy 2’ 7”
Deuces
Super Senior Division
Noel Christensen (2 on 5) $20.00
Ken Fordyce (2 on 16) $20.00
Arley Lish (2 on 16) $20.00
Colman Paniogue (2 on 16) $20.00