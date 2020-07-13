Highland Golf Course | July 13, 2020

Net Format

Regular Division (Ages 50-69)

First Flight

1st – Spence Taylor (64.1) $30.00

2nd – Ralph Lewis (66.8) $22.00

3rd – Ted Hugues (68.2) $15.00

4th – Shane Warner (69.3) $8.00

Second Flight

1st – Doug Hagen (66.4) $30.00

2nd –Dennis Cornelison (68.6) $22.00

3rd – Sean Mcfadden (68.8) $15.00

4th – Kevin Barrus (70.1) $8.00

Super Senior Division (Ages 70-up)

First Flight

1st – Wayde Warner (63.2) $32.00

2nd – Arley Lish (63.8) $26.00

3rd – Buck Hall (64.4) $19.00

4th – Colman Paniogue (66.4) $14.00

5th – Robbie Robertson (66.5) $8.00

6th – Larry Murphy (67.7) $6.00

Second Flight

1st – Ken Voget (61.3) $32.00

2nd – Peter Behrendt (64.3) $26.00

3rd – Milton Carlson (64.6) $19.00

4th – Noel Christensen (64.7) $14.00

5th – Mike Nelson (65.1) $8.00

6th – Walt Gaved (65.8) $6.00

Skins

Regular Division

Dan Pickens (3 on 1) $8.00

Kirk Hartman (3 on 2, 3 on 6, 3 on 18) $24.00

Ralph Lewis (3 on 3, 3 on 14) $16.00

Ted Hugues (3 on 4) $8.00

Keith Johnston (3 on 10) $8.00

Spence Taylor (3 on 12, 3 on 15) $16.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

#16 Alan Farnsworth 1’ 5”

Deuces

Regular Division

Kerry Cameron (2 on 8) $9.00

Bob Peters (2 on 8) $9.00

Shane Warner (2 on 13) $9.00

Terry Willson (2 on 13) $9.00

Alan Farnsworth (2 on 13) $9.00

Terry Willson (2 on 16) $9.00

Skins

Super Senior Division

Chris Lewis (4 on 1) $24.00

Noel Christensen (2 on 5) $24.00

Lonnie Nelson (3 on 7) $24.00

Blaine Brillhart (3 on 10) $24.00

Mike Bistline (4 on 17) $24.00

CLOSEST TO THE PIN

#16 Larry Murphy 2’ 7”

Deuces

Super Senior Division

Noel Christensen (2 on 5) $20.00

Ken Fordyce (2 on 16) $20.00

Arley Lish (2 on 16) $20.00

Colman Paniogue (2 on 16) $20.00