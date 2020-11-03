Southeast Idaho incumbent lawmakers were faring well in Tuesday's election at press time.
Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, was leading against Republican Dustin Manwaring in the District 29 Idaho House of Representatives race.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, was ahead of challenger Mike Saville, a Democrat from McCammon, in the District 28 House of Representatives race.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, had a large lead against Pocatello Libertarian Dan Karlan in the District 28 Senate race.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been among the major topics in the campaign.
Armstrong is especially concerned that residents have sacrificed their constitutional rights for the sake of combatting the coronavirus.
"It's completely out of control," Armstrong said, adding the virus has even infringed on his freedom to go to church and sing. "The virus is legit but nobody really knows how bad it is."
Guthrie, who works as a rancher, advocates for keeping the state's economy open amid future waves of the pandemic, noting job losses and quarantining can also lead to rises in domestic abuse, divorces and suicides.
"The government is kind of picking winners and losers by restrictive actions, too," Guthrie said.
Guthrie worries Idaho school students are falling behind in their educations because school districts have gone to schedules with certain weekdays devoted to remote learning. He'd like for the state to prioritize keeping students in the classroom.
Campaign finance records show Abernathy had a beginning balance of $486 and received $14,286 in total contributions to his campaign warchest during the year, making total payments of $6,677 on his race. Manwaring had a beginning balance of $8,118 and raised $24,848. He spent $7,397 on his campaign.
Armstrong started his campaign with $6,702 in his warchest and raised another $6,800. He spent $3,347 on his campaign. Saville raised $10,328 and spent $9,612 on his campaign.
Guthrie started his campaign with a balance of $17,524 and earned another $10,900 in contributions. He spent $2,555 on his campaign. Karlan didn't raise any funds or make any expenditures on his campaign.