The pleas began pouring in for Santa Claus to make a return visit the morning after he graced the picture window at Kanda's & Company on November 28 in observance of Small Business Saturday.
Kanda Russell, who owns the shop located at 159 S. Main St., said her business's webpage was inundated with instant messages from people who had missed Santa's visit, and the staff at Historic Downtown Pocatello received several similar requests for Jolly Old St. Nicholas to come back.
By popular demand, Santa Claus returned to Kanda's & Company on Friday night for Historic Downtown Pocatello's First Friday Art Walk, and he's scheduled to pose in the window a few more times for photographs with children. Santa Claus is scheduled to be in the window again from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12, and he'll be joined by some friends in the downtown area.
The Grinch will pose for photographs in the window at Station Square, Rudy the Reindeer will pose in the window at Poky Dot Boutique and Frosty the Snowman will make an appearance at The Elwen Cottage.
Children will be asked to pose outside of the store by the window and will be able to communicate with Santa via a speaker. There will also be a drop box for children's letters to Santa, and each young visitor will receive a candy cane.
Santa will return to the window from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 23.
"If you see these kids bring their letters and Santa in the window, it's worth it," Russell said.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello, which is responsible for bringing the special holiday visitors, explained her organization normally arranges for children to have their photos taken in person with Santa downtown. They've opted to place Santa behind a window this year as a safe option amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our message continues to be shop local and dine local all season long," Palagi said. "It's more important than ever before to support our local businesses."
Kanda's & Company offers vintage, new and antique furniture, collectibles and memorabilia. Russell said her store's business has been picking up within the past week, but the pandemic has had a noticeable dampening affect on shopping.
"People just don't want to get out. They're scared," Russell said.
Russell believes now is an especially tough time for children, who are coping with significant changes to their usual routines.
"I have seven grandkids, and I know what they're going through," Russell said.